 UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hand Over Appointment Letters To 2,425 Lady Supervisors & 13 Pharmacists On August 27
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hand Over Appointment Letters To 2,425 Lady Supervisors & 13 Pharmacists On August 27

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hand Over Appointment Letters To 2,425 Lady Supervisors & 13 Pharmacists On August 27

Director of Women and Child Development department, Sarneet Kaur Broka, informed that the selection of candidates was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission through a completely fair and transparent process.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: The Yogi government’s ‘Mission Rojgar’ continues to set new benchmarks in creating job opportunities for the youth. Carrying this mission forward, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand over appointment letters to 2,425 newly selected lady supervisors and 13 Pharmacists in the Women and Child Development department at a special program in the Lok Bhavan Auditorium on Wednesday. Marking the largest recruitment drive in the department in nearly two decades, the initiative is expected to play a key role in women’s empowerment and strengthening health services across Uttar Pradesh.

Director of Women and Child Development department, Sarneet Kaur Broka, informed that the selection of candidates was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission through a completely fair and transparent process.

She said, "The Chief Minister himself will hand over the appointment letters to the selected candidates. This initiative will not only reinforce the Anganwadi system but will also inject new energy into women and child development services. On this occasion, Women Welfare, Women and Child Development department Minister Baby Rani Maurya and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Pratibha Shukla will also be present."

Over the past eight years, the women and child development department has made remarkable progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Promotions were completed through the Public Service Commission for six District Program Officers and over 200 Child Development Project Officers. In addition, 19,424 Anganwadi workers were recruited across 75 districts, while more than 3,000 assistants were promoted to the post of worker.

FPJ Shorts
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day
Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day

A total of 22,290 mini Anganwadi workers were upgraded to main workers, with their monthly honorarium raised from ₹5,500 to ₹8,000. Notably, two years ago, 320 honorarium-based workers were absorbed into regular service, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the workforce of the department.

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Integrated Monitoring System For Atal Residential Schools
article-image

In the same period, dependents of 182 deceased main workers were provided compassionate appointments to the posts of junior assistant and Class IV employees. After 20 years, promotions of main workers (Group ‘C’) to 197 posts of Child Development Project Officer (Group ‘B’) were completed. This year alone, more than 20,000 Anganwadi workers were recruited transparently, further showcasing the department’s commitment.

Overall, in the last eight years, the Yogi government has provided over 8.5 lakh government jobs in the state, along with facilitating the creation of more than 2 crore employment opportunities in the private sector and MSMEs. Through continuous initiatives under Mission Rojgar, the government is driving the state’s progress while opening new avenues for the youth. The distribution of appointment letters in this program will serve as a significant step towards economic self-reliance and social empowerment, especially for women.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

INDIA Bloc VP Candidate B Sudarshan Reddy Confident Of Support Beyond Uttar Pradesh

INDIA Bloc VP Candidate B Sudarshan Reddy Confident Of Support Beyond Uttar Pradesh

Punjab On High Alert: Sutlej, Ravi & Beas Rivers In Spate, Flood Several Areas - VIDEO

Punjab On High Alert: Sutlej, Ravi & Beas Rivers In Spate, Flood Several Areas - VIDEO

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hand Over Appointment Letters To 2,425 Lady Supervisors & 13 Pharmacists On...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hand Over Appointment Letters To 2,425 Lady Supervisors & 13 Pharmacists On...

Centre Launches 'Sadak Suraksha Mitra' To Involve Youth In Road Safety

Centre Launches 'Sadak Suraksha Mitra' To Involve Youth In Road Safety