UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Integrated Monitoring System For Atal Residential Schools

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, inaugurated the Integrated Monitoring System portal for Atal Residential Schools at the “Rojgar Mahakumbh 2025” held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Through the portal, real-time monitoring of the activities of 18 Atal residential schools in the state will be conducted. The CM said that this initiative is a historic step towards providing modern, quality, and disciplined education to the children of labourers.

Schools to come under comprehensive digital monitoring.

ERP system based on Atal Command Centre has enabled digital monitoring of the schools. Key features of this system are the following:

1. Attendance Management: Daily attendance of students and staff will be updated in real time.

2. Academic Monitoring: Students’ profiles, progress, exam results, and report cards will be available on ERP, while teaching quality will be monitored from the command centre.

3. Staff Profiles: Details of teachers and employees will be linked, ensuring accountability and discipline.

4. Financial Management: Transparent information on expenses, budgets, and billing will be recorded on ERP.

5. CCTV Integration: School CCTV systems are connected to ERP, enabling live monitoring from the Atal Command Centre, enhancing safety and discipline.

6. Student Profiles: Comprehensive evaluation of each student’s personal information and progress will be conducted through the Command Centre.

The CM said this system will bring a revolutionary change in Atal residential schools, for provide free lodging, food, and modern education to 18,000 children.

Atal Residential Schools a boon for children of BOC Board workers: CM

The CM said that Atal residential schools are a boon for children of workers associated with the BOC Board. He explained that while workers toil to build homes and schools for others, their own children deprived of education. This pain was felt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to address it, the Ministry of Labour and Employment established 18 Atal Residential Schools.

The schools have been equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern education facilities unmatched by any other school in UP. CM Yogi said that on similar lines, an integrated campus model has now been started in basic education as well. In the first phase, 57 chief minister Abhyudaya and Composite schools are being established. The day schools will provide modern education to children.

During the event, CM Yogi Adityanath also launched the ‘Shram Nyay Setu' portal, the industrial tribunal website, and the e-court portal. The CM said this is a major initiative in the interest of labourers. He stated that the portal will provide quick, transparent, and time-bound justice to the workers.

Online settlement of labour disputes, round-the-clock services, and accountability have been ensured. “Enterprises must thrive, but workers must not be exploited and this is our priority. This initiative has been taken to strike a balance between the interests of enterprises and workers”, the CM said.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi handed appointment letters to 15 candidates selected by companies from the UAE and other foreign countries on the occasion. During the Rojgar Mahakumbh, 11 companies gave maximum assurance for appointments. This year the initiative saw over 1,00,000 registrations, 50,000 job opportunities, and 15,000 international vacancies, including placements in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Germany.

In addition, 35,000 domestic opportunities will be provided through leading Indian companies. The three-day employment fair features participation from over 100 recruitment partners, including 20 international recruiters. More than 10,000 offer letters will be distributed, with over 2,000 dedicated overseas placements.

On this occasion, Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar, Minister of State Manohar Lal ‘Mannu’, Principal Secretary (Labour a and Employment) MKS Sundaram, Director, Neha Prakash, Labour Commissioner Markandey Shahi, along with officials of the strategic partner of Rojgar Mahakumbh 2025, were present.