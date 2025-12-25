 Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 9 Killed After Tyre Burst Causes Chennai-Bound Govt Bus To Veer Into Oncoming Traffic In Cuddalore; Video Surfaces
Nine people were killed and several injured after a state-run bus in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore veered into oncoming traffic following a tyre burst and collided with two vehicles. Seven occupants of the private vehicles died. CM MK Stalin expressed shock, announced ₹3 lakh ex-gratia for each deceased’s family and ₹1 lakh for the injured, and ordered best medical care.

Thursday, December 25, 2025
article-image
Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): Nine persons were killed near here on Wednesday after a government bus swerved to the opposite side and collided with two vehicles, police said.

The bus changed direction due to a tyre burst, they said, adding 4 persons, including 2 children sustained severe injuries and they were being treated at state-run hospitals.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Expresses Shock Over The Incident

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed the authorities to release from the CM's Public Relief Fund Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the deceased. Also, the injured persons will receive Rs 1 lakh each, the government said in a statement, adding that of the dead, 5 were men and 4 were women.

Karnataka Tragedy: At Least 10 Killed As Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Truck In Chitradurga;...
article-image

The chief minister has ordered officials to ensure best care to the injured in the government hospitals.

A Chennai-bound state-run bus from Tiruchirappalli, while proceeding on the national highway near here, changed direction all of a sudden when a tyre burst and moved to the opposite direction after climbing onto the road median.

"The bus collided head-on with 2 vehicles (a SUV and a car) that were proceeding towards Tiruchirappalli from Chennai; 7 occupants of the 2 private vehicles were killed," a district police official told PTI, adding a number of people have been injured.

