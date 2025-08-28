Major Industrial And Labour Reforms Underway In UP, Balancing Ease Of Business With Workers’ Welfare: CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Reform, Perform, and Transform,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced sweeping industrial and labour reforms in Uttar Pradesh. The state is preparing to abolish 99 percent of criminal provisions in 13 acts related to industry and trade, becoming the first in the country to reclassify such provisions as non-criminal.

At a high-level meeting on Thursday, the CM said strengthening ease of doing business was the need of the hour while ensuring the safety and welfare of workers. “Embracing the spirit of Prime Minister Modi Ji’s ‘Shramev Jayate,’ reforms must benefit both entrepreneurs and workers,” he stated.

The government will soon introduce the ‘Sugamya Vyapar (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025’, restructuring laws such as the Excise Act, Molasses Act, Tree Protection Act, Revenue Code, Sugarcane Act, Groundwater Act, Municipal Corporation Act, Plastic Waste Act, Cinema Act, and Panchayat Acts. Provisions mandating imprisonment will be replaced with heavier financial penalties and administrative action. The CM stressed that unnecessary punishments should give way to a fair and transparent system.

Departments have been asked for feedback on the bill; while most have agreed, some have raised objections. The CM directed that all inputs be addressed to balance the interests of both industry and workers.

Labour reforms under consideration include extending factory licence validity, simplifying shop and establishment rules, and creating more opportunities for women. To ensure transparency, the CM proposed a self-certification and third-party audit system for inspections, reducing industry burden while safeguarding worker welfare.

As part of the reform agenda, the government is also preparing to launch ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’, a fully digital, investor-friendly platform with features such as a common application form, PAN-based identification, smart dashboard, multilingual support, and an AI chatbot. The CM directed that services be delivered on time and grievances resolved promptly, calling for an early launch to further boost ease of doing business.