 Major Industrial And Labour Reforms Underway In UP, Balancing Ease Of Business With Workers’ Welfare: CM Yogi Adityanath
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshMajor Industrial And Labour Reforms Underway In UP, Balancing Ease Of Business With Workers’ Welfare: CM Yogi Adityanath

Major Industrial And Labour Reforms Underway In UP, Balancing Ease Of Business With Workers’ Welfare: CM Yogi Adityanath

At a high-level meeting on Thursday, the CM said strengthening ease of doing business was the need of the hour while ensuring the safety and welfare of workers. “Embracing the spirit of Prime Minister Modi Ji’s ‘Shramev Jayate,’ reforms must benefit both entrepreneurs and workers,” he stated.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Reform, Perform, and Transform,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced sweeping industrial and labour reforms in Uttar Pradesh. The state is preparing to abolish 99 percent of criminal provisions in 13 acts related to industry and trade, becoming the first in the country to reclassify such provisions as non-criminal.

At a high-level meeting on Thursday, the CM said strengthening ease of doing business was the need of the hour while ensuring the safety and welfare of workers. “Embracing the spirit of Prime Minister Modi Ji’s ‘Shramev Jayate,’ reforms must benefit both entrepreneurs and workers,” he stated.

The government will soon introduce the ‘Sugamya Vyapar (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025’, restructuring laws such as the Excise Act, Molasses Act, Tree Protection Act, Revenue Code, Sugarcane Act, Groundwater Act, Municipal Corporation Act, Plastic Waste Act, Cinema Act, and Panchayat Acts. Provisions mandating imprisonment will be replaced with heavier financial penalties and administrative action. The CM stressed that unnecessary punishments should give way to a fair and transparent system.

Departments have been asked for feedback on the bill; while most have agreed, some have raised objections. The CM directed that all inputs be addressed to balance the interests of both industry and workers.

FPJ Shorts
US 50% Tariffs May Hit One-Fourth Of India’s Textile Exports In 6 Months, Warn Industry Experts
US 50% Tariffs May Hit One-Fourth Of India’s Textile Exports In 6 Months, Warn Industry Experts
Kerala Lottery Result: August 28, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-587 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: August 28, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-587 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Mumbai News: Residents Threaten Indefinite Hunger Strike Against Elphinstone Bridge Closure; Demand Rehabilitation
Mumbai News: Residents Threaten Indefinite Hunger Strike Against Elphinstone Bridge Closure; Demand Rehabilitation
Oil India Recruitment 2025: Application Process For Superintending Engineer, Senior Officer & More Starts; Details Here
Oil India Recruitment 2025: Application Process For Superintending Engineer, Senior Officer & More Starts; Details Here

Labour reforms under consideration include extending factory licence validity, simplifying shop and establishment rules, and creating more opportunities for women. To ensure transparency, the CM proposed a self-certification and third-party audit system for inspections, reducing industry burden while safeguarding worker welfare.

As part of the reform agenda, the government is also preparing to launch ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’, a fully digital, investor-friendly platform with features such as a common application form, PAN-based identification, smart dashboard, multilingual support, and an AI chatbot. The CM directed that services be delivered on time and grievances resolved promptly, calling for an early launch to further boost ease of doing business.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

At UPITS 2025, ‘Make In India’ And ‘Local For Vocal’ Will Once Again Get A Global Platform

At UPITS 2025, ‘Make In India’ And ‘Local For Vocal’ Will Once Again Get A Global Platform

Major Industrial And Labour Reforms Underway In UP, Balancing Ease Of Business With Workers’...

Major Industrial And Labour Reforms Underway In UP, Balancing Ease Of Business With Workers’...

UP Transport Department Launches New '149' Helpline To Boost Passenger Convenience

UP Transport Department Launches New '149' Helpline To Boost Passenger Convenience

Flood Fury In Uttar Pradesh: Ganga And Yamuna Above Danger Marks, Villages Submerged, Schools Shut

Flood Fury In Uttar Pradesh: Ganga And Yamuna Above Danger Marks, Villages Submerged, Schools Shut

Gorakhpur Political Clash: Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad, BJP’s Jayaprakash Trade Barbs Over...

Gorakhpur Political Clash: Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad, BJP’s Jayaprakash Trade Barbs Over...