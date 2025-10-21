Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Lick Urine After Urinating In Temple Premises In Lucknow - VIDEO

Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Lick Urine After Urinating In Temple Premises In Lucknow |

Lucknow: A Dalit man in Lucknow was allegedly beaten and forced to lick his own urine by a local man claiming to be an RSS worker after he accidentally urinated in the courtyard of a temple. The shocking incident took place at the Sheetla Mata temple in Kakori on Monday evening.

The victim, identified as Rampal, a resident of Hata Hazrat Sahib, suffers from a chronic respiratory ailment. According to police sources, Rampal was sitting in the temple premises when he involuntarily urinated due to his illness.

पासी तेरी मां...**&#*&



लखनऊ में दलित (पासी) समाज के एक बुजुर्ग मंदिर के प्रांगण में बैठे थे। पानी पीते वक्त उनसे पानी गिर गया।



इतने में वहां स्वामी कांत दयाल नामक RSS कार्यकर्ता आया और उनसे कहा कि "तुमने यहां पेशाब क्यों किया?"



बाबा ने इंकार किया तो उसने उन पर… pic.twitter.com/oblOpj3YKQ — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) October 21, 2025

Moments later, the accused, identified as Swamikant alias Pammu, confronted him, accusing him of “defiling” the temple. Witnesses said the accused hurled casteist slurs, assaulted Rampal, and forced him to lick his urine as punishment. He then made the elderly man wash the temple floor, claiming the act was necessary to “purify” the premises.

Rampal later approached Kakori police station and filed a written complaint, demanding justice.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kakori Shakeel Ahmad said, “Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused has been taken into custody for questioning.”

The incident has triggered outrage among local residents and social organizations, who condemned the act as a grave violation of human dignity and caste discrimination. They have demanded strict punishment for the accused to set an example against such atrocities.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken once evidence is verified.