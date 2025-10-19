Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2025 Sets 2 New World Records With 26.11 Lakh Diyas

Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2025 Sets 2 New World Records With 26.11 Lakh Diyas | ANI

Ayodhya: The city of Lord Ram came alive in an ocean of light and devotion as Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2025 set two new world records on Sunday evening. With over 26.11 lakh diyas flickering across 56 ghats of the Saryu River and 2,100 priests performing a simultaneous aarti, the temple town once again etched its name in the Guinness Book of World Records, turning faith into a spectacle of unity and pride.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Suryapratap Shahi, witnessed the breathtaking sight as the riverfront transformed into a shimmering sea of devotion. Guinness World Records representatives Swapnil Dangarikar and Nischal Barot officially certified the achievement, marking the ninth consecutive year Ayodhya has illuminated the global stage with its Deepotsav celebrations.

The grandeur of Deepotsav 2025 went far beyond numbers. It was a celebration of community participation, artistry, and innovation. More than 33,000 volunteers — students, teachers and residents — coordinated by Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, worked tirelessly for days to place diyas across the ghats. “The energy among the volunteers reflects how deeply Ayodhya’s youth connect with Lord Ram’s ideals,” said Nodal Officer Prof. Sant Sharan Mishra.

Behind the glow was the hard work of over 40 potter families from Ayodhya and nearby villages like Jaisinghpur, Pura Bazar and Gosaiganj, who handcrafted nearly 16 lakh earthen lamps. The rest came from women’s self-help groups across the state. In total, over 73,000 litres of oil and 55 lakh cotton wicks powered this grand illumination.

The layout itself was a marvel — 16 lakh diyas at Ram Ki Paidi, 4.25 lakh at the Extended Paidi, 4.75 lakh at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, 5.25 lakh at Bhajan Sandhya Ghat, and 1.25 lakh at Laxman Kila Ghat. As dusk fell, the lamps turned the riverfront into a living canvas of gold, drawing cheers from lakhs of visitors and devotees.

Adding a futuristic touch to tradition, the ‘Digital Bhavya Ramayana’ — a 3D projection mapping and drone light show — painted the night sky with the story of Lord Ram. Over 1,100 ‘Make in India’ drones performed in perfect harmony, accompanied by holographic lasers and devotional music that filled the air with awe.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, “Deepotsav is a reflection of India’s living culture — where devotion meets innovation. Ayodhya today stands as a beacon of spiritual and cultural pride for the world.”

Ayodhya’s transformation into a global spiritual destination continues to accelerate. In the first half of 2025 alone, 23.82 crore tourists visited the city, up from 16.44 crore in 2024 — a testament to its growing international appeal.

As chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echoed through the glowing ghats and the reflection of millions of diyas danced on the Saryu’s surface, Ayodhya once again reminded the world that its light — the light of faith, resilience and unity — can never fade