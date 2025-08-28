'No Rule That Anyone Must Step Down At 75': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Denies Advocating Retirement Age Amid PM Modi’s Birthday - VIDEO

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat | ANI

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed lingering controversies over retirement norms during “100 Years Journey of Sangh – New Horizon” on Thursday, firmly stating that he never advocated for anyone, including himself or political figures, to retire at 75.

His remarks come amid renewed debates sparked by earlier comments misinterpreted as targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 75 next month.

Bhagwat referenced a witty analogy from former RSS leader Moropant Pingle to illustrate his point, questioning its applicability to a strict 75-year deadline.

"I quoted Moropant, who was very witty; he would make you bounce on your chair," Bhagwat said, recounting incidents from Pingle's biography launch in Nagpur, where he shared three or four anecdotes.

One involved senior leader H.V. Sheshadri draping a shawl on Pingle at 75, symbolising a gentle nudge to step back, but Bhagwat emphasised this was humorous, not prescriptive.

"I never said I will retire or someone should retire," Bhagwat asserted, clarifying that the Moropant analogy was not a call for mandatory retirement.

He drew parallels to past leaders like Bhaiyyaji Dani, a former RSS chief who balanced family responsibilities before fully committing.

"Bhaiyyaji Dani was a chief, but a family person has to work for his family first. He handed over his family work and took responsibility as Sangh chief," Bhagwat noted, highlighting how family-oriented members contribute despite personal burdens.

The RSS, with its contingent of 3,500 full-time pracharaks and 5-7 lakh active workers, remains a "hopeless minority" in India's vast population, Bhagwat said, underscoring that family people often shift societal burdens onto the organisation.

"One must understand that family people shift their burden on us. You can only understand," he added, appealing for empathy toward the Sangh's dedicated volunteers.

Emphasising the RSS's ethos, Bhagwat described members as swayamsevaks bound by duty.

"In Sangh, we are swayamsevaks; we are given a job, whether we want it or not. Sangh runs a Shakha; I have to run it even if I am 80 years old. We do whatever we are told to do," he explained.

As the current Sarsanghchalak, Bhagwat noted he is the only one in the role, but "there are at least 10 people who can take over and carry on."

He stressed, "This is not for retirement for anybody or anyone else. We are ready to work as long as Sangh wants from us."

