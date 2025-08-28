PM Modi's China Visit: Bilateral Talks With Xi Jinping & Vladimir Putin Confirmed At SCO Summit Amid Trump's Tarrif Row

PM Modi's China Visit: Bilateral Talks With Xi Jinping & Vladimir Putin Likely At SCO Summit Amid Trump's Tarrif Row | X/@beatsinbrief

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31 and Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 1 in Tianjin, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.



The talks come at a sensitive moment, as India grapples with strained economic ties with the United States following tariff hikes by President Donald Trump.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meeting With China



India’s relationship with China, though still fragile, has shown signs of cautious improvement after years of confrontation. Tensions had escalated after the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020, but sustained diplomatic and military engagements have since led to withdrawals from some key friction points along the Line of Actual Control.



Despite heavy deployments, both sides have worked to lower the risk of fresh escalation. This will mark Modi’s first visit to China in more than seven years, his last being the informal Wuhan summit with Xi in 2018. The upcoming meeting is expected to test whether the managed thaw between the two Asian neighbours can move into a more stable phase.



Meeting With Russia



The meeting with Putin is equally significant. With Moscow under Western sanctions over the Ukraine war, Russia is seeking to reinforce its traditional partnership with India while expanding its alignment with China. Officials have hinted at possible trilateral discussions involving India, Russia and China, which may surface in the Modi-Putin talks.



The wider SCO summit will draw leaders from across Central Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. For China, it represents a stage to assert leadership of the Global South and to extend diplomatic support to Russia. For India, the gathering provides an opportunity to reaffirm its place in multilateral forums and present itself as a balancing force in shifting global alignments.