After Ghaziabad, pet dog bites man in Noida lift; watch video

Incidents of dog bites while alighting from a elevator (lift) are constantly being reported these days. Videos of the horrific scenario, via CCTV footage, wherein the pets run into biting co-passengers have surfaced on the internet.
After the recent case in Ghaziabad, another attack was reported in a housing society in Noida. A medicine delivery agent fell prey to a dog bite while off-boarding the building lift. This was shared by a netizen identified as Joginder Singh, and had come to light from the Apex Athena society in Sector 75 of Noida.
Earlier, a child who used the lift to return home from tuition classes was attacked by a pet dog at Charms Castle high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. Reportedly, FIR was registered against woman on complaint of parents.
