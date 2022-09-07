After Ghaziabad, pet dog bites man in Noida lift; watch video

CCTV footage Noida dog bite | Twitter

Incidents of dog bites while alighting from a elevator (lift) are constantly being reported these days. Videos of the horrific scenario, via CCTV footage, wherein the pets run into biting co-passengers have surfaced on the internet.

After the recent case in Ghaziabad, another attack was reported in a housing society in Noida. A medicine delivery agent fell prey to a dog bite while off-boarding the building lift. This was shared by a netizen identified as Joginder Singh, and had come to light from the Apex Athena society in Sector 75 of Noida.

Another attack at Apex Athen Sector 75, Medicine delivery guy from max bliss white house attacked by dog@CP_Noida @noidapolice @dgpup Request is kindly do needful on this matter by taking Suo-moto action & lodge FIR

Joginder Singh pic.twitter.com/IocymkWUeR — Joginder Singh (@Joginde05957128) September 7, 2022

Earlier, a child who used the lift to return home from tuition classes was attacked by a pet dog at Charms Castle high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. Reportedly, FIR was registered against woman on complaint of parents.