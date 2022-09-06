Watch Video: Dog attacks little boy in lift in Ghaziabad, pet owner ignores; FIR registered

Admin

Dog are considered as the most loyal animals, and yes they are. But at times there have been instances where pet dogs are seen aggresively barking at people and also attack.

In a shocking incident, a minor child coming back home from his tuition on Monday evening, was seen being attacked by a pet dog inside a lift of Charms Castle high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension locality of Ghaziabad.

In the video, it can be seen that the dog is bitten by a dog in a lift and starts limping on one foot. The lady who is the pet owner stands still even on seeing this and does nothing to stop her dog. The woman does not make any efforts to help the little boy wailing in pain and just walks out with the dog from the lift.

The visuals show the little boy informing another passenger who enters the lift.

The woman was heavily criticised by users for failing to help the child and showing complete apathy and ignorance to the attack.

Watch the video below:

Viral video from Charms county society, Rajnagar, #Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a boy in lift but instead of caring to child's pain, owner walks away carelessly. FIR registered against woman on complaint of parents.#UttarPradesh #Rajnagar pic.twitter.com/6KVB9HMIJ2 — Kaffir is Back. (@Kaffiro1) September 6, 2022

Responding to the incident, Ghaziabad police issued a statement saying, "On the complaint of the father of the child, legal action is being taken by registering a case at Nandgram police station."

Watch the statement by Ghaziabad police below:

"दिनांक 05.09.22 को राजनगर एक्सटेंशन स्थित एक सोसाइटी की लिफ्ट में एक कुत्ते द्वारा अपने मालिक की मौजूदगी में बच्चे को काट लेने के वायरल वीडियो के सम्बन्ध में बच्चे के पिता की तहरीर पर थाना नंदग्राम पर अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही हैं"



बाइट-सीओ सिटी-2 pic.twitter.com/dvLwBXyUaT — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) September 6, 2022

