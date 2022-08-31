On Camera: Canine bites Zomato delivery executive's crotch at highrise in Panvel

Zomato Delivery Executive bit by German Shepherd | YouTube Screenshot

A video on social media is going viral wherein a Zomato delivery executive is seen getting attacked by a pet German Shepherd. The canine snapped at the executive’s crotch as soon as he stepped out of the elevator.

According to reports, the incident happened on August 29 at Indiabulls Greens Marigold CHS in Panvel. The delivery executive identified as Narendra Periyar is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai.

A report in Midday quoted Periyar as saying that he had come down in the elevator after making a delivery and was surprised to see a huge dog. He added that before he could understand the events, he was bitten by the dog and that he realised much later he was injured and bleeding.

He said that after pain did not subside despite initial treatment at a Kamothe hospital, he went to the private hospital on Monday.

Reportedly, the owner of the dog is bearing the responsibility of the medical bills.

The Midday report quotes residents from the apartment and activists from Mumbai saying when pet owners are aware their canines could be aggressive, it is their responsibility to muzzle them and should be collared around people. They recommended taking all precautions including behavioural training and getting them vaccinated.