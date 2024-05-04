Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena Candidates File Nominations For Fifth Phase Elections

FPJ

On the last day of filing nominations for the fifth phase of the election, Shiv Sena candidate from Thane, Naresh Mhaske, Shiv Sena candidate from South Mumbai, Yamini Jadhav, Shiv Sena candidate from North West Mumbai, Ravindra Waikar, BJP candidate from North Central, Ujjwal Nikam, and BJP candidate from Palghar, Hemant Sawara, filed their nominations on Friday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his son Shrikant Shinde, Pratap Sarnaik, Navi Mumbai MLA, Pratap Sarnaik, were present in the procession of Naresh Mhaske in Thane. Interestingly, Ganesh Naik along with his son Sanjiv Naik were present during the nomination filing of Mhaske. On Thursday, after declaring the ticket to Mhaske, BJP party functionaries of Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander tendered their resignations and protested outside Ganesh Naik's office in Koperkhairane. Many office bearers and workers insisted that Sanjiv Naik contest the election independently.

However, Mhaske and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik met Naik an36 "Thane district is imbued with the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmveer Anand Dighe. Therefore, all the Mahayuti workers will work together to defeat the opposition candidate," said CM Shinde.

"We have undertaken significant development work in Thane and throughout Maharashtra, and we should make voters aware of this development. The MVA government was being run by the then CM from home," alleged CM Shinde.

Yamini Jadhav In South Mumbai, Ravindra Waikar In Procession With Devendra Fadnavis

Secondly, Yamini Jadhav also filed her nomination at the old customs house in south Mumbai. She was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, CM Eknath Shinde, her husband Yashwant Jadhav, BJP aspirant Rahul Narwekar, and Mangalprabhat Lodha. A procession was carried out from the General Post Office of CST to the Old Customs House. She expressed gratitude to CM Shinde and was ready to respond to criticism from opposition parties. She was confident of winning the election and stated that she would raise not only women's issues but also those of all citizens.

Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar filed his nomination today, and DCM Devendra Fadnavis participated in his procession. "Waiker is a recognized brand, and people will also vote for a useful brand," he said. He also acknowledged that there are only a few days left for campaigning but expressed confidence in reaching people in that time.

Hemant Sawara In Palghar, Ujjwal Nikam In North Central

Hemant Sawara filed his nomination from Palghar. He said that his alliance parties had organized a huge rally a month ago and had already started a booth-wise campaign in Palghar, so he is not worried about the fewer days remaining for campaigning.

BJP candidate from North Central, Ujjwal Nikam, also filed his nomination. Speaking to the media, he said, "It is a new inning in my life. The way opposition parties are targeting me, I am sure they are worried about my victory. People know about my life achievements. I am positive about winning." BJP MLA Parag Alwani and Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Mama Lande were present during the filing of the nomination."