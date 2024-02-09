 'Legitimised Criminals, Gangsters By Electing Them': Hansal Mehta SLAMS Maharshtra Govt After Uddhav Sena Leader Shot Dead In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Legitimised Criminals, Gangsters By Electing Them': Hansal Mehta SLAMS Maharshtra Govt After Uddhav Sena Leader Shot Dead In Mumbai

'Legitimised Criminals, Gangsters By Electing Them': Hansal Mehta SLAMS Maharshtra Govt After Uddhav Sena Leader Shot Dead In Mumbai

Hansal Mehta stated that the people are only paying the price of their own actions because they elected "criminals, gangsters" and gave them power

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Hansal Mehta | File photo

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta strongly reacted to the horrifying incident of Mumbai-based politician Abhishek Ghosalkar being shot dead during his Facebook live session. Ghosalkar was a member of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT faction. Mehta slammed the Maharashtra government and stated that it has hit its lowest point till date.

Mehta, who is known for voicing out his opinions on social media without mincing his words, stated that the people are only paying the price of their own actions because they elected "criminals, gangsters" and gave them power.

"We legitimised crooks, criminals, gangsters, extortionists, rioters and ganglords by electing them to power. We are reaping what we have sowed. Maharashtra politics from the highest to the lowest level is steeped in this culture since I can remember," he tweeted.

For those unversed, former corporator and son of an ex-Shiv Sena MLA, Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot at by local activist Mauris Noronha in Dahisar on Thursday over a personal dispute. The incident took place while Ghosalkar was live on Facebook.

Read Also
Uddhav Sena Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Probe: Mumbai Police detains 1 person
article-image

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries while being treated.

Of late, people have been questioning about the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra. A similar incident took place in the Ulhasnagar region of Thane district a few days ago when a BJP MLA was caught on camera as he fired rounds at a leader from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, right inside a police station.

Read Also
Mauris Bhai, Who Opened Fire On Ex-Corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar In Mumbai, Shared Cryptic Post On...
article-image

Meanwhile, Mehta has time and again used his social media handles as well as films to put forth his opinions on the political scheme of things in India. The director is known for helming films like Omerta, Aligarh, Faraaz, CityLights, Shahid, The Accidental Prime Minister, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Legitimised Criminals, Gangsters By Electing Them': Hansal Mehta SLAMS Maharshtra Govt After Uddhav...

'Legitimised Criminals, Gangsters By Electing Them': Hansal Mehta SLAMS Maharshtra Govt After Uddhav...

Arbaaz Khan Defends 25-Year Age Difference With Wife Shura Khan: 'Higher Success Rate When There's...

Arbaaz Khan Defends 25-Year Age Difference With Wife Shura Khan: 'Higher Success Rate When There's...

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s Film Is A Good Attempt...

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s Film Is A Good Attempt...

WATCH: Chennai Theatres Decked Up With Garlands, Posters As Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Hits Theatres

WATCH: Chennai Theatres Decked Up With Garlands, Posters As Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Hits Theatres

Monster Review: A Canvas Of Perspective And Perception

Monster Review: A Canvas Of Perspective And Perception