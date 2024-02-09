'Legitimised Criminals, Gangsters By Electing Them': Hansal Mehta SLAMS Maharshtra Govt After Uddhav Sena Leader Shot Dead In Mumbai

Hansal Mehta | File photo

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta strongly reacted to the horrifying incident of Mumbai-based politician Abhishek Ghosalkar being shot dead during his Facebook live session. Ghosalkar was a member of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT faction. Mehta slammed the Maharashtra government and stated that it has hit its lowest point till date.

Mehta, who is known for voicing out his opinions on social media without mincing his words, stated that the people are only paying the price of their own actions because they elected "criminals, gangsters" and gave them power.

"We legitimised crooks, criminals, gangsters, extortionists, rioters and ganglords by electing them to power. We are reaping what we have sowed. Maharashtra politics from the highest to the lowest level is steeped in this culture since I can remember," he tweeted.

For those unversed, former corporator and son of an ex-Shiv Sena MLA, Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot at by local activist Mauris Noronha in Dahisar on Thursday over a personal dispute. The incident took place while Ghosalkar was live on Facebook.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries while being treated.

Of late, people have been questioning about the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra. A similar incident took place in the Ulhasnagar region of Thane district a few days ago when a BJP MLA was caught on camera as he fired rounds at a leader from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, right inside a police station.

Meanwhile, Mehta has time and again used his social media handles as well as films to put forth his opinions on the political scheme of things in India. The director is known for helming films like Omerta, Aligarh, Faraaz, CityLights, Shahid, The Accidental Prime Minister, among others.