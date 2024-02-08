Mauris Bhai, Who Opened Fire On Ex-Corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar In Mumbai, Shared Cryptic Post On Facebook 10 Days Before Shooting

Screengrab

Just 10 days before allegedly opened fire at former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar in Dahisar, local activist Mauris Noronha posted a chilling post on Facebook. Popularly known as Mauris Bhai among his supporters, Noronha fired about two to three shots at Goshalkar on Thursday evening, rendering the former corporator in critical condition.

On January 29, only 10 before the shooting, Noronha posted a photo of himself with chilling caption, "You can't defeat a man who doesn't care about pain, loss, disrespect, heartbreak & rejection."

Ghosalkar was shot during a live Facebook session on Thursday, stemming from a reported personal dispute. Sources indicate that Ghosalkar sustained two to three gunshot wounds and has been admitted to Karuna Hospital in Dahisar, with his condition reported as critical.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a recent event where a BJP MLA was caught on camera firing at a leader aligned with Eknath Shinde's faction within a police station in Ulhasnagar. The earlier occurrence had raised concerns about the prevailing law and order situation in Maharashtra.

Noronha reportedly runs a voluntary organisation in the Borivali area and is a self-proclaimed leader in local political circles. According to his website, Noronha is an award-winning social worker, Mauris Bhai visits locations around Mumbai and Maharashtra. Read more about Mauris Noronha and his work. He described himself as "philanthropist, social worker, and above all a human" on his Instagram account.