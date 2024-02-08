WATCH: Uddhav Sena Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Dies After Being Shot During Facebook Live In Mumbai's Dahisar

Abhishek Ghosalkar with Mauris Noronha during Facebook live |

Former corporator and son of an ex-Shiv Sena MLA from Uddhav Thackeray's faction, Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead by local activist Mauris Noronha over a personal dispute in Mumbai's Dahisar during a Facebook live on Thursday.

Former Mumbai Mayor Vishakha Raut confirmed Ghosalkar's death in a post on Facebook. Ghosalkar was hospitalized in Karuna Hospital in Dahisar where is succumbed to his injures.

In the purported video of the incident that is now going viral on social media, Ghosalkar can be seen sitting with Noronha during a Facebook live, but in a dramatic turn of events, moments later Noronha fires shots at Ghosalkar in the abdomen and shoulder as the live streaming ends. Reports suggest that soon after firing at Ghosalkar, Noronha turned the gun on himself and died by suicide.

Watch the video here:

Mauris Noronha with Abhishek Ghosalkar during Facebook live |

Reports suggest that the two had recently patched up after some disagreement and Ghosalkar was invited to his office for an event which was being live streamed on Facebook.

This incident comes days after a BJP MLA was caught on camera firing at an Eknath Shinde faction leader inside a police station at Ulhasnagar. The incident had raised questions over Maharashtra's law and order situation.

Who is Abhishek Ghosalkar?

Abhishek Ghosalkar is a leader of the Thackeray group and son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar. He has served as a corporator in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and is the director of Mumbai Bank. Known for solving citizens' issues, Abhishek is considered close to Aditya Thackeray.

Who is Mauris Noronha?

Mauris reportedly runs a voluntary organization in the Borivali area and is a self-proclaimed leader in local political circles.

Following the shooting, activists became aggressive, ransacking Mauris office. The incident has heightened tension in the Dahisar area, prompting a large police presence.

Aditya Thackeray responded to the incident, expressing shock and stated that Abhishek Ghosalkar had recently met him at Matoshree. He criticized the prevailing situation, emphasising the need to address hooliganism from all sides.