Video: CM Eknath Shinde Visits Party Leader Mahesh Gaikwad In Hospital After He Was Shot At By BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad

A day after his party's Kalyan city chief Mahesh Gaikwad was shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside the senior inspector's chamber at Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Jupiter Hospital in Thane to inquire about the health of the former municipal councilor Mahesh Gaikwad.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde obtained detailed information about the incident that occurred yesterday from the police, and also discussed the treatment being administered to Gaikwad with the doctors. "The incident was extremely unfortunate, and Gaikwad, who was saved from it, should recover fully as soon as possible," expressed Chief Minister Shinde at this time.

VIDEO | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits hospital in #Ulhasnagar to meet Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad who was injured when Kalyan BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly fired at him. pic.twitter.com/ebbMCTygh0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 3, 2024

What exactly happened?

Yesterday evening, tensions flared between BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and Shiv Sena city chief Mahesh Gaikwad in the village of Dwarali in Ambarnath taluka. The confrontation eventually escalated to Ulhasnagar Hill Line Police Station on Friday evening. As both Ganpat Gaikwad and Mahesh Gaikwad confronted each other at the police station, the situation intensified, culminating in Ganpat firing shots at Mahesh.

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The disturbing footage shows Ganpat Gaikwad seated alongside Mahesh Gaikwad and his supporters inside the police station. While the exact nature of their exchange remains undisclosed in the video, Ganpat Gaikwad is seen suddenly rising, producing a pistol, and firing shots towards Mahesh Gaikwad and his companions. As the gunfire erupts, Mahesh and his associates attempt to flee towards the exit. However, they are unable to escape, prompting Ganpat to advance towards Mahesh and physically assault him. Within moments, police officers intervene, restraining Ganpat and quelling the altercation.

#WATCH | CCTV footage of Hill Line police station in #Ulhasnagar shows #BJP MLA #GanpatGaikwad firing shots at #ShivSena leader #MaheshGaikwad and his supporters. 2 people were injured in this incident, while the BJP legislator was held. pic.twitter.com/1wdjQknCRK — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 3, 2024

BJP MLA arrested for shooting

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad has been arrested for shooting and injuring a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena over a land dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Saturday.

Talking to a news channel over the phone before his arrest, Ganpat Gaikwad said that he used the firearm as his son was being beaten at the police station. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is trying to establish a "kingdom of criminals" in Maharashtra, he alleged. Mahesh Gaikwad was taken to a local hospital before being shifted to a private medical facility in Thane city. "He underwent surgery, which was successful," said Gopal Landge, Kalyan in-charge of Sena.