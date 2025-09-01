Ganesh Visarjan Day 5: Over 17,000 Idols Immersed In Mumbai, Legal Row Over Artificial Ponds

Devotees gather at Shivaji Park Chowpatty for the Five days Ganesha idols immersion in artificial pond. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

On the fifth day of Ganeshotsav, thousands of devotees across Mumbai took part in visarjan processions with dhol-tasha, music, and rituals. Immersions began in the afternoon and continued late into the night.

As of 9 pm, a total of 17,106 idols were immersed, including 16,816 household Ganpatis, 275 sarvajanik idols, and 15 Hartalika idols, the BMC confirmed. No untoward incidents were reported during the immersions.

Artificial Ponds vs Natural Water Bodies

This year, the authorities urged devotees to use the 288 artificial ponds set up across Mumbai to ensure eco-friendly immersions. However, considering the heavy rush and long queues during earlier days, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) allowed immersion of smaller eco-friendly clay idols in natural water bodies such as the sea, rivers, and lakes, where artificial pond facilities were inadequate.

Clash with High Court Mandate

The Bombay High Court had earlier mandated that all idols below six feet must be immersed in artificial ponds, while only taller idols could go into natural water bodies. The MPCB’s relaxation permitting eco-friendly idols in natural waters has now sparked controversy.

A petitioner in the Bombay High Court has served a legal notice to MPCB, demanding reversal of the circular, arguing it violates the High Court’s earlier directive. Importantly, PoP (Plaster of Paris) idols under six feet are still mandated to be immersed only in artificial ponds.

Celebrations Continue Till Midnight

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganpati Samanvay Samiti said the MPCB’s decision was taken to ease the burden on artificial ponds, which witnessed long queues during earlier immersions. With several mandals following the five-day Ganeshotsav tradition, music, dance, and vibrant processions filled the city’s streets until midnight.