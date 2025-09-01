 Kalyan Tragedy: Lift Collapse In Residential Building Leaves Four Injured, Seven Stranded
NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 12:59 AM IST
At least seven people were stranded after a lift collapsed in a residential building in Kalyan on Saturday night, leaving four of them injured. The incident occurred at Royce Galaxy in the Gandhari area.

Visiting Ganpati Idol

A group of family members and friends had taken the lift to visit a Ganpati idol on the eighth floor. However, the lift reportedly collapsed when it reached the sixth floor.

Injuries Reported

One of the injured said there were around seven to eight people inside the lift, of whom four sustained injuries. Doctors at a nearby private hospital confirmed that two people suffered leg fractures, while two others had minor injuries.

Rescue by Residents

Residents rushed to the spot after hearing a loud crash and managed to pull out those trapped. A watchman had first raised the alarm, prompting the rescue effort that lasted around 30 minutes.

Police Confirmation

Assistant Police Inspector Bakale of Khadakpada police station confirmed that the incident took place between 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm. He added, “So far, no complaints have been lodged by the building society or any individuals. Further investigation is underway.”

