Uddhav Sena Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Probe: Mumbai Police detains 1 person

Abhishek Ghosalkar with Mauris Noronha during Facebook live |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police detained a person in connection to the kiling of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar in full public glare in Mumbai's Dahisar on Thursday. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mehul. The police also informed that after the investigation of the incident spot, which continued for 7 hours, the police recovered a pistol, a live cartridge, and CCTV footage.



Ghosalkar was shot dead by a lone assailant, whom the police identified as Mauris Noronha, in the Dahisar area. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Later, the assailant, Noronha, too, shot himself dead, according to the police. The police said that a case has also been registered against deceased Mauris under section 302 of the IPC, Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, Section 37 (1) (A), and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Crime Branch probing rivalry angle

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch on Friday claimed a rivalry between the victim and his assailant in connection to the Dahisar firing incident.

Speaking to ANI, DCP (Crime Branch) Raj Tilak Roushan said, "There was an incident of firing in the jurisdiction of MHB police station in which two persons died. Further investigation by the Crime Branch is underway. We are also in the process of registering an FIR in the matter. We will also probe if the assailant had a valid licence for the firearm (used for the crime). The matter is being probed from all angles."

"The officers from the Crime Branch are carrying out the probe. Prima facie, it seems there was some kind of a rivalry between these two and the killing may have been a fallout of the same," the DCP (Crime Branch) added.

VIDEO | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar's mortal remains brought to his residence in Borivali, Mumbai.

According to the police, he was shot dead on Thursday evening during a 'Facebook Live' by a local 'social activist' who also ended his own life. pic.twitter.com/oWyPeuETPt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 9, 2024

Mumbai Police informed earlier that the Dahisar firing case had been handed over to the Crime Branch. "We received information about firing and immediately reached the spot. Both the injured persons (the victim and the assailant) were rushed to a hospital. However, both succumbed to their injuries. A detailed investigation is underway into the incident. (Forensic) Samples are being collected and the matter is being investigated from all angles. An FIR is being registered and the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch," DCP Datta Nalawade told reporters earlier. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said it had not issued any licenced firearm to the assailant, Noronha.

Mortal remains taken to hospital for post mortem

The mortal remains of the deceased Sena (UBT) leader were taken to the state-run JJ Hospital for a post-mortem. The incident evoked fury from several Opposition leaders in the state, with Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut demanding the resignation of CM Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.



Taking to his official X handle, Raut posted, "There is a reign of goons in Maharashtra! Mauris Noronha, who shot Abhishek Ghosalkar four days ago, was at the (CM's) bungalow. The chief minister met him."

"Mauris was invited to join the Shinde Sena. (Devendra) Fadnavis has proved to be a complete failure as Home Minister. He must resign," Raut claimed in his post.