Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar Tells Uddhav Thackeray To 'Wait Outside', BJP Claims In Viral Video

Screenshot from the video showing Sharad Pawar asking Uddhav Thackeray to "wait outside" shared by BJP Maharashtra spokesperson | X | @jitengajaria

A video surfaced on social media platform X on Friday (May 3) that showed NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar asking Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray to "kindly wait outside". In the video, it can be seen that Uddhav reacts to Sharad Pawar's appeal by saying, "Ok, I am around" with folded hands. Though the exchange looked normal, the BJP shared the clip and construed Sharad Pawar's gesture as "hostile".

Several right wing handles also jumped to their conclusions. The video was widely shared by right wing handles on social media platform X and they tried to portray the incident as an "insult" to Uddhav Thackeray.

"Sharad Pawar politely telling Uddhav Thavkeray to get out as he is busy," stated Jiten Gajaria, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson.

Sharad Pawar politely telling Uddhav Thavkeray to get out as he is busy. pic.twitter.com/8QKcLqp5li — Jiten Gajaria -Modi Ka Parivar (@jitengajaria) May 3, 2024

A handle shared the video with the caption, "This is how Uddhav Thackeray is being treated by Sharad Pawar.'

This is how Uddhav Thackeray is being treated by Sharad Pawar.



He was getting respect from PM Modi and HM Amit Shah which he could not digest. pic.twitter.com/sY7xfifFJa — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) May 3, 2024

"What a fall....!! Sharad Pawar politely told Uddhav Thackeray to Wait outside....!!," exclaimed a user in post on X.

The Video And What It Really Means

While the rightwing handles on X went into an overdrive in trying to show a video in a particular light, a closer look at the video suggests that Sharad Pawar simply directed Uddhav to wait at a particular location for sometime and Uddhav replying with a simple, "I am around" remark.

Lok Sabha Elections and Mumbai

It comes as no shock that the video has gone viral as the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway. With voting in Mumbai set to take place on May 20 under the fifth phase, political temperature in the maximum city is also at a high along with the scorching heat. While the Maha Vikas Aghadi has Sharad Pawar faction NCP and Uddhav led UBT Sena along with the Congress, it faces a stiff challenge from the Mahayuti which has Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar led NCP to sweat it out this elections.