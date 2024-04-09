Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: MVA’s Seat-Sharing Deal Finalised, Uddhav Sena To Fight On 21 Seats, Congress Gets 17, Sharad Pawar's NCP To Contest 10

File

The INDIA opposition bloc in Maharashtra has reached a seat-sharing agreement ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. As per the arrangement, the Shiv Sena faction led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will contest 21 seats.

The Congress party will vie for 17 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, will contest in 10 constituencies.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has maintained control over the contentious Sangli seat, while the Congress party has secured the Bhiwandi constituency.

In a notable shift, Congress has been allotted the Mumbai North seat, traditionally held by the Shiv Sena, as part of the seat-sharing deal.

Soon after announcing the seat-sharing deal, Uddhav Thackeray said, “ Everybody wants to fight for seats, there is nothing wrong with it. Winning should be our priority.” He further said that the MVA has seal this deal with the aim of winning the election. "We have done this...now the people will decide," said Thackeray.

Here is the complete list of constituencies which Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Shara Pawar's NCP will fight:

The agreement on seat-sharing among the opposition parties in Maharashtra came amid escalating tensions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. Disputes arose as the parties struggled to come to terms on several crucial constituencies.

The discord intensified after remarks made by Congress leader and former Maharashtra Minister Naseem Khan last month. Khan stated that the party sought a friendly competition in six Lok Sabha seats. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s decision to announce candidates for 17 seats before the seat-sharing arrangement was finalised, which left Congress workers feeling aggrieved.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will take place in five phases on April 19, 26, and May 7, 13 and 20.