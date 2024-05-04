Mumbai News: Man Gets 20-Years Jail For Sexually Assaulting Minor

Representative Image | Getty Image

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl after giving her the lure of chocolates and cold drinks. The crime took place on April 19, 2019, when the minor was playing outside her house. The convict was caught red-handed by passers-by, who thrashed him before handing him over to the Kherwadi police.

As per the prosecution, when the victim's mother went outside to call her daughter for tuition, she found her standing near an auto in a terrified state. At the spot, two unknown persons were thrashing the accused. Upon inquiry, the duo told the woman that the man had sexually assaulted her daughter.

Public prosecutor VD More heavily relied on the testimonies of the two eyewitnesses as well as that of the mother, who said that the girl later confided in her. In their deposition, the duo said they were sitting in another auto parked when they saw the victim playing with other children. At that time, the accused came there and offered chocolates to the children. Besides, he had two bottles of cold drinks, he gave one to the girl and took her to a nearby auto.

The man began kissing the girl in the vehicle, said the duo, adding that they caught hold of him when he started sexually assaulting the child. Meanwhile, her mother, who had been looking for her, came and took the girl with her. The two men later took the accused to the police station. At home when mother inquired with the minor, she revealed about the act committed by the accused. Subsequently, the parents also reached the police station where the man had been already detained