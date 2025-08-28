Punjab Rains: Indian Army Deploys ATOR N1200 Vehicle For Flood Rescue In Amritsar - VIDEO

Indian Army uses ATOR N1200 Specialist Mobility Vehicle (SMV) as part of rescue operation in the flood-affected areas of Amritsar. |

Amritsar: The Indian Army deployed its all-terrain vehicle, ATOR N1200 Specialist Mobility Vehicle (SMV) for the rescue of people in the flood-affected areas of Punjab's Amritsar district on Thursday, according to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The ATOR N1200 SMV was recently inducted into the Indian Army's fleet.

It is a multi-terrain vehicle that can float and travel seamlessly over various terrains, be it water, snow, ice, marshes, dunes and rocky areas.

Earlier today, Punjab Minister Aman Arora acknowledged the seriousness of the situation caused by heavy rainfall in Punjab and other northern states, and assured that the state government is working with utmost caution to mitigate the impact of the recent heavy rain and flooding.

While speaking to ANI on Thursday, Arora said, "The heavy rainfall in the entire Punjab and other northern states has made the situation serious, but the Punjab CM, the entire cabinet, administration, and ordinary people are working on it with utmost caution. Every kind of help is being provided." Arora highlighted the efforts being made to rescue people, their animals and belongings, and provide food and other essential supplies. "People are being rescued, their animals and goods are being moved, and food and other supplies are being provided to them," he said.

The Sutlej River's water level is rising, causing floodwaters to inundate nearby villages.

According to Fazilka Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, the water level increased over the past two to three days, affecting connectivity to many villages.

While speaking to ANI, Sandhu said, "Water has risen here in the last 2-3 days. This has affected the connectivity of many villages. Around 20 villages have been affected...BSF post have also been affected." Sandhu added, "BSF and Indian Army are giving us full help." Additionally, the Fazilka Police has initiated a comprehensive "Night Domination Program" aimed at ensuring safety across the city, even during the night hours.

In a post on X, the Ferozepur Range Police wrote, "Fazilka Police's 'Night Domination Program' - Ensuring Safety Even at Night! We are vigilant every moment, keeping an eye on every road! Through checkpoints, patrolling, and PCR motorcycles, we are strengthening the city's security. Your safety is our priority! If you notice any suspicious activity, call 112 immediately!" On Wednesday, the Indian Army Aviation conducted a daring rescue operation near Madhopur Headworks in Punjab's Pathankot district, saving 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians who were stranded due to rising floodwaters.

According to the Indian Army, helicopters were launched at 6 AM on Wednesday to carry out the rescue despite challenging weather conditions. The team successfully evacuated all stranded individuals, bringing them to safety.

"In a swift and daring operation, the Indian Army Aviation evacuated 22 CRPF personnel along with three civilians who had been stranded near Madhopur Headworks (Punjab) since yesterday. At 6 AM today, Army Aviation helicopters were launched to carry out the rescue despite challenging conditions. All stranded individuals were safely evacuated and brought to safety: Indian Army," said an official.

Shortly after the evacuation, the building where the personnel had been sheltering collapsed, underscoring the timeliness and precision of the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has deployed its entire cabinet to the worst-hit districts to lead rescue and relief operations on the ground to tackle the flood crisis.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has instructed all ministers to remain stationed in flood-affected areas until the situation is entirely under control, signalling the government's zero-tolerance approach to delays in relief work.

The ministers have been tasked with supervising the evacuation of residents, monitoring the supply of essential commodities, and ensuring immediate medical and shelter assistance to those displaced by the rising waters.

