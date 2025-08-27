Punjab Rains: Kartarpur Corridor Inundated, Floodwaters Enter Sri Darbar Sahib Gurudwara As Ravi River Overflows Along Pakistan Border; Video

Due to release of water in the Ravi River The historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, has been severely affected by floods after heavy rainfall in last several days. It's first time that such situation has developed at kartarpur sahib since opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor. pic.twitter.com/AbV4iqacFC

Sri Darbar Sahib Gurudwara was built on the resting place of the first guru of Sikhs, Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji. The corridor was opened on November 25, 2018.

The water of the Ravi River entered villages in Dera Baba Nanak as the bund of the water body reportedly collapsed. Apart from Ravi, other rivers flowing in the state, including Sutlej and Beas, are flowing close to the danger mark.

#WATCH | Pathankot, Punjab | Water of the Ravi River enters Sujanpur village after the gates of the Ranjit Sagar Dam were opened last night. Relief teams are rescuing people pic.twitter.com/GjEuV117Rj — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

Rescue operations have been launched by the administration to evacuate people living in the affected areas to safer locations. The National Disaster response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army are also helping the local authorities in the rescue operations.

The release of surplus water from the Pong, Bhakra and Ranjit Sagar dams added to the woes of villages in several districts of Punjab, reported PTI. The worst-affected districts of the state are - Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Hoshiarpur.

The Ravi, Ujh, and Jalalian rivers were swollen after the release of water from the Ranjit Sagar dam in the wake of continuous rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, officials said, as quoted by the news agency.

Agricultural fields have been inundated as there are breaches in many embankments in affected areas following he heavy flow of water in the rivers and rivulets.

VIDEO | Amritsar, Punjab: Water of Ravi River enters Ghonewal village as Dhussi Dam is breached.



The flood-situation has turned grim in Punjab after the water levels in Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets rose following heavy rains in their catchment areas in… pic.twitter.com/tuwKwUF5FJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2025

A central flood control room has been established at the Circuit House in Jalandhar. On Wednesday, Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh said boats have been deployed to rescue people stuck in flooded areas of the Ajnala area.