 Punjab Rains: Kartarpur Corridor Inundated, Floodwaters Enter Sri Darbar Sahib Gurudwara As Ravi River Overflows Along Pakistan Border; Video
The revered Kartarpur Corridor has also been flooded amid heavy downpour in Punjab. After incessant rainfall, a large amount of water was reportedly released into the Ravi River across the border, leading to flooding in the corridor.

Gurdaspur: Heavy rains have lashed Punjab for the past few days, causing a flood-like situation in several parts of the state. The revered Kartarpur Corridor has also been flooded amid heavy downpour in the region. For the unversed, the corridor connects Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India.

Visuals of flooding inside the Sri Darbar Sahib Gurudwara also surfaced online. After incessant rainfall, a large amount of water was reportedly released into the Ravi River across the border, leading to flooding in the corridor. The inundated corridor and surrounding areas increased the risk of damage to the heritage sites nearby.

Visuals On Submerged Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara:

