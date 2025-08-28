Hindu Population Came Down To 15% In Sambhal: Violence Report Submitted To CM Yogi Adityanath

An aerial view of the Shahi Jama Masjid, in Sambhal. | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has received a detailed report running into nearly 450 pages on the November 24, 2024, violence in Sambhal. The report, prepared by a special committee and submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, examines not only the sequence of events that led to the clashes but also the larger historical and demographic context of communal tensions in the district.

One of the most significant parts of the report deals with demographic change in the district. It notes that Hindus, who once accounted for nearly 45 per cent of Sambhal’s population, now make up only 15 to 20 per cent. The committee has flagged this change as a factor influencing the district’s social and political equations.

The probe was conducted by a commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice D.K. Arora. Former DGP A.K. Jain and retired Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad were members of the commission. The report was formally handed over to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday in the presence of his Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad and Principal Secretary (Parliamentary Affairs) J.P. Singh. The commission had been tasked with inquiring into the violence that broke out during a mosque survey on November 24.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Directs Ministers To Lead Flood Relief And Rescue Operations In Respective Districts

According to officials, the committee has described the November violence as premeditated and the result of a larger conspiracy rather than a sudden flare-up. The report has gone into past instances of communal unrest in Sambhal, tracing patterns of mobilisation and the role of local leaders in inflaming passions.

Sources said the report makes mention of controversial remarks allegedly made by local Member of Parliament Shafiqur Rahman Barq in the run-up to the violence. He is reported to have told a gathering of worshippers that “we are the owners of this country.” According to the committee, he also described Turks as rulers while portraying others as servants and slaves. These statements, the report argues, were aimed at provoking sentiments and deepening divides.

The violence on November 24 broke out between two groups – Turks and converted Hindu Pathans. Gunfire was exchanged during the clashes, leading to the death of four people. The report underlines that this was the first time in Sambhal that despite such violence, a large-scale riot did not erupt. It credits the firmness of the police and timely intervention of security forces for preventing escalation.

The committee has documented earlier riots in Sambhal, noting that the district has a long and troubled history of communal strife. By placing the 2024 incident within this timeline, it attempts to show how provocative speeches and local rivalries have repeatedly pushed the district towards unrest.

Officials said the state government would carefully study the report’s findings and recommendations before deciding on the next course of action. While no official statement has been made about possible legal or administrative steps, sources indicated that the government is likely to take a strong view of attempts to incite violence through communal rhetoric.

Political observers note that Sambhal has often been on the radar of successive governments because of its sensitive social balance and history of disturbances. The submission of a comprehensive report is being seen as part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s effort to send a message that pre-planned violence will not be tolerated and accountability will be fixed.

The November 24 clashes had created a serious law-and-order challenge for the district administration. The police response, which included swift deployment of additional forces, curfews in sensitive areas, and round-the-clock patrols, was instrumental in preventing further casualties. The report has acknowledged these measures and described them as decisive in averting a larger tragedy.

The committee has also highlighted how communal tensions were fuelled through provocative sloganeering and inflammatory speeches. It cautions that unless checked, such rhetoric could once again endanger communal harmony.

With the submission of this report, the state government now faces the task of balancing law enforcement with political sensitivities in a district that remains vulnerable to flare-ups. For the residents of Sambhal, the hope is that the findings will lead to preventive measures that ensure peace and stability, rather than another cycle of unrest.