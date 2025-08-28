 Hindu Population Came Down To 15% In Sambhal: Violence Report Submitted To CM Yogi Adityanath
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHindu Population Came Down To 15% In Sambhal: Violence Report Submitted To CM Yogi Adityanath

Hindu Population Came Down To 15% In Sambhal: Violence Report Submitted To CM Yogi Adityanath

One of the most significant parts of the report deals with demographic change in the district. It notes that Hindus, who once accounted for nearly 45 per cent of Sambhal’s population, now make up only 15 to 20 per cent. The committee has flagged this change as a factor influencing the district’s social and political equations.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
An aerial view of the Shahi Jama Masjid, in Sambhal. | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has received a detailed report running into nearly 450 pages on the November 24, 2024, violence in Sambhal. The report, prepared by a special committee and submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, examines not only the sequence of events that led to the clashes but also the larger historical and demographic context of communal tensions in the district.

One of the most significant parts of the report deals with demographic change in the district. It notes that Hindus, who once accounted for nearly 45 per cent of Sambhal’s population, now make up only 15 to 20 per cent. The committee has flagged this change as a factor influencing the district’s social and political equations.

The probe was conducted by a commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice D.K. Arora. Former DGP A.K. Jain and retired Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad were members of the commission. The report was formally handed over to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday in the presence of his Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad and Principal Secretary (Parliamentary Affairs) J.P. Singh. The commission had been tasked with inquiring into the violence that broke out during a mosque survey on November 24.

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Directs Ministers To Lead Flood Relief And Rescue Operations In Respective Districts
article-image

According to officials, the committee has described the November violence as premeditated and the result of a larger conspiracy rather than a sudden flare-up. The report has gone into past instances of communal unrest in Sambhal, tracing patterns of mobilisation and the role of local leaders in inflaming passions.

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway Announces Festive Special Trains Between Udhna–Malda Town And Vadodara–Kolkata For Durga Puja, Diwali & Chhath 2025
Western Railway Announces Festive Special Trains Between Udhna–Malda Town And Vadodara–Kolkata For Durga Puja, Diwali & Chhath 2025
Mumbai News: FDA Destroys 218 Kg Cheese & 478 Litres Milk Worth ₹54,000 In Festive Season Adulteration Crackdown
Mumbai News: FDA Destroys 218 Kg Cheese & 478 Litres Milk Worth ₹54,000 In Festive Season Adulteration Crackdown
'Thak-Thak Gang' Strikes Again In Mumbai: iPhone Snatched From Moving Car In Kurla | VIDEO
'Thak-Thak Gang' Strikes Again In Mumbai: iPhone Snatched From Moving Car In Kurla | VIDEO
Mumbai Fraud: Borivali-Based Builder Booked For Cheating Share Market Trader Of ₹37.90 Lakh In Real Estate Investment Scam
Mumbai Fraud: Borivali-Based Builder Booked For Cheating Share Market Trader Of ₹37.90 Lakh In Real Estate Investment Scam

Sources said the report makes mention of controversial remarks allegedly made by local Member of Parliament Shafiqur Rahman Barq in the run-up to the violence. He is reported to have told a gathering of worshippers that “we are the owners of this country.” According to the committee, he also described Turks as rulers while portraying others as servants and slaves. These statements, the report argues, were aimed at provoking sentiments and deepening divides.

The violence on November 24 broke out between two groups – Turks and converted Hindu Pathans. Gunfire was exchanged during the clashes, leading to the death of four people. The report underlines that this was the first time in Sambhal that despite such violence, a large-scale riot did not erupt. It credits the firmness of the police and timely intervention of security forces for preventing escalation.

The committee has documented earlier riots in Sambhal, noting that the district has a long and troubled history of communal strife. By placing the 2024 incident within this timeline, it attempts to show how provocative speeches and local rivalries have repeatedly pushed the district towards unrest.

Read Also
Major Industrial And Labour Reforms Underway In UP, Balancing Ease Of Business With Workers’...
article-image

Officials said the state government would carefully study the report’s findings and recommendations before deciding on the next course of action. While no official statement has been made about possible legal or administrative steps, sources indicated that the government is likely to take a strong view of attempts to incite violence through communal rhetoric.

Political observers note that Sambhal has often been on the radar of successive governments because of its sensitive social balance and history of disturbances. The submission of a comprehensive report is being seen as part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s effort to send a message that pre-planned violence will not be tolerated and accountability will be fixed.

The November 24 clashes had created a serious law-and-order challenge for the district administration. The police response, which included swift deployment of additional forces, curfews in sensitive areas, and round-the-clock patrols, was instrumental in preventing further casualties. The report has acknowledged these measures and described them as decisive in averting a larger tragedy.

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Felicitates IAF Group Captain & Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla - VIDEO
article-image

The committee has also highlighted how communal tensions were fuelled through provocative sloganeering and inflammatory speeches. It cautions that unless checked, such rhetoric could once again endanger communal harmony.

With the submission of this report, the state government now faces the task of balancing law enforcement with political sensitivities in a district that remains vulnerable to flare-ups. For the residents of Sambhal, the hope is that the findings will lead to preventive measures that ensure peace and stability, rather than another cycle of unrest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Files FIR Over Viral Video Of Abuses Targeting PM Modi’s Late Mother During Rahul Gandhi’s...

BJP Files FIR Over Viral Video Of Abuses Targeting PM Modi’s Late Mother During Rahul Gandhi’s...

Western Railway Announces Festive Special Trains Between Udhna–Malda Town And Vadodara–Kolkata...

Western Railway Announces Festive Special Trains Between Udhna–Malda Town And Vadodara–Kolkata...

Hindu Population Came Down To 15% In Sambhal: Violence Report Submitted To CM Yogi Adityanath

Hindu Population Came Down To 15% In Sambhal: Violence Report Submitted To CM Yogi Adityanath

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Go To Hell With This Job': UP SHO Threatens To Quit After Clash With Bajrang Dal Over Accusations...

'Go To Hell With This Job': UP SHO Threatens To Quit After Clash With Bajrang Dal Over Accusations...