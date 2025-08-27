UP CM Yogi Directs Ministers To Lead Flood Relief And Rescue Operations In Respective Districts

UP CM Yogi | ANI Image

With continuous heavy rains disrupting normal life in Uttar Pradesh, 17 districts have come under the grip of floods. Taking serious note of the situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, instructed ministers in charge of these districts to immediately oversee relief and rescue operations. He also urged public representatives to actively participate in relief work and ensure that no affected family is left unattended.

The CM directed officials to make arrangements for shifting people and cattle to safer places and to provide all necessary assistance. So far, 2.45 lakh people and over 30,000 cattle have been relocated. According to Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami, 37 tehsils and 688 villages are affected, covering nearly 27,061 hectares of land. Relief supplies are being delivered with the help of 548 boats and motorboats, while 1,904 food packets and 11,350 lunch packets were distributed on Wednesday alone.

To strengthen on-ground response, 996 flood posts have been set up in the affected areas. As many as 284 flood shelters are operational, housing 4,440 people, where 626 medical teams are conducting regular health checkups. To prevent waterborne diseases, the government has distributed over 12,000 chlorine tablets and 4,422 ORS packets.

The flood-affected districts include Ballia, Bahraich, Badaun, Chandauli, Kanpur Nagar, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut, Mirzapur, Muzaffarnagar, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Prayagraj, and Varanasi.