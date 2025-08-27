UP Among Top 5 States In ASI 2023-24 Report For Employment And Industrial Units | AI-generated Image

Lucknow/New Delhi: The Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023-24 data highlights Uttar Pradesh’s industrial transformation under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, with the state ranking among the top five for both employment and factory units, marking a decisive shift from its old “BIMARU” image to a new industrial leader in India.

According to the ASI report, the sector recorded a 5.92% increase in employment in 2023-24. In the past decade (2014-15 to 2023-24), the industrial sector has created more than 5.7 million jobs. In terms of employment, Uttar Pradesh has joined Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka in the top 5 states. Nationally, Uttar Pradesh’s share in employment has stood at 8%. The rapid pace of industrial growth over the past eight and a half years has generated millions of direct and indirect jobs.

According to the report, Uttar Pradesh holds an 8.51% share in the total number of factories, ranking 4th in the country. Following Tamil Nadu (15.43%), Gujarat (12.81%), and Maharashtra (10.20%), UP’s ranking underscores the growing strength of its industrial base.

The Yogi government has created an environment conducive to investment both domestically and internationally, resulting not only in significant investment inflows but also in the establishment of new factories. In line with government policies, both traditional and new industrial sectors have been developed, encouraging entrepreneurs to set up their factories in the state.

The Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023–24 highlights Uttar Pradesh’s rising industrial strength, with the state contributing 7% to the Gross Value Added (GVA). The report notes an 11.89% increase in GVA nationwide, while industrial production grew by over 5.80% during the same period.

Uttar Pradesh has played a vital role in the performance of the country’s top five industries—basic metals, motor vehicles, chemicals and chemical products, food products, and pharmaceuticals. The state’s growing share in these sectors reflects the impact of its industrial policies, infrastructure reforms, and investment-friendly ecosystem.

The industrial development data confirms that the Yogi Government’s policies on industry, investment promotion, and infrastructure are producing tangible results. Major investments in sectors like the defence corridor, electronics manufacturing, textiles, and food processing have positioned Uttar Pradesh among India’s top industrial states.

The experts also underscored that the state’s strategic location, investor-friendly policies, and enhanced logistics could make it the nation’s largest industrial hub in the near future.