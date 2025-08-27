Gorakhpur Emerges As Investor Hotspot Under Yogi Govt |

Once overlooked by investors, Gorakhpur has transformed into a major industrial hub under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. Incentive-driven policies, ease of doing business, and improved connectivity have encouraged reputed national and multinational companies to invest in the city.

In the current financial year alone, the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) has allocated a record 182 acres of land for 54 new units, paving the way for Rs 5,800 crore in capital investment and creating 8,500 jobs. Over the last five years, GIDA has received proposals worth Rs 9,445 crore, generating nearly 23,000 employment opportunities.

Global and national brands including PepsiCo, Keyan Distillery, Gyan Dairy, Technoplast, Central Warehousing Corporation, Kapila Agro Industry, and APL Apollo Tubes have already made their presence felt. Recently, Adani Group’s Ambuja Cement and Coca-Cola bottler Amrit Bottlers acquired land for new units. Meanwhile, Reliance Consumer Products Limited and Shree Cements have expressed interest, with their representatives visiting GIDA sites to explore investment options.

To meet growing demand, GIDA has not only strengthened its land bank but also initiated the development of Dhuriapar Industrial Township in southern Gorakhpur as a new industrial hub, where two major projects have already been allotted land.

“Under the Chief Minister’s guidance, Gorakhpur has built a strong ecosystem for investment. Land is being provided as per investor preference, and industrial interest is rising steadily,” said Anuj Malik, CEO of GIDA.

With world-class road, rail, and air connectivity now in place, Gorakhpur once hesitant to attract even local investors is rapidly establishing itself on India’s industrial map.

Proposed Investment from Allocated Land in Financial Year 2025-26:

Shreyash Distilleries – Rs 2,667 crore

Ambuja Cement (Adani Group) – Rs 1,400 crore

Amrit Bottlers (Coca-Cola) – Rs 800 crore

Keyan Distilleries – Rs 600 crore

Vision Parental (Pharmaceutical) – Rs 100 crore

Upcoming Proposed Investments:

Reliance CPL – Rs 1,000 crore

Shree Cements – Rs 500 crore

Lifecare Hospitals – Rs 500 crore

ESIC – Rs 150 crore

DPS – Rs 50 crore