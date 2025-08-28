Bundelkhand University Holds 30th Convocation, Women Bag Majority Of Medals

30th convocation of Bundelkhand University was held on Wednesday, where MSc student Rishika Dwivedi was awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal for scoring 92.70 percent. Along with her, 13 students received silver medals and 20 students received bronze medals. Out of the 45 medals presented, 33 went to female students.

Chancellor and Governor Anandiben Patel presided over the ceremony, encouraging students to continue progressing in their fields. She will stay in Jhansi for 24 hours, attending review meetings with district officials and later visiting Lalitpur.

The event also marked the university’s 50th foundation year. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mukesh Pandey stated that the institution has grown into a leading higher education centre in Bundelkhand with more than three lakh students across affiliated colleges. Bundelkhand University has been accredited with an A++ grade and ranked 74th for pharmacy in the NIRF rankings.

The convocation was attended by DRDO Director General Dr. Chandrika Kaushik as chief guest, with UP’s Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and Minister of State for Education Rajni Tiwari present as special guests. A total of 35 research degrees and over 35,000 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees were awarded this year, highlighting the institution’s academic expansion.