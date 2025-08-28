 Bundelkhand University Holds 30th Convocation, Women Bag Majority Of Medals
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshBundelkhand University Holds 30th Convocation, Women Bag Majority Of Medals

Bundelkhand University Holds 30th Convocation, Women Bag Majority Of Medals

Chancellor and Governor Anandiben Patel presided over the ceremony, encouraging students to continue progressing in their fields. She will stay in Jhansi for 24 hours, attending review meetings with district officials and later visiting Lalitpur.

UP State BureauUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 07:39 AM IST
article-image

30th convocation of Bundelkhand University was held on Wednesday, where MSc student Rishika Dwivedi was awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal for scoring 92.70 percent. Along with her, 13 students received silver medals and 20 students received bronze medals. Out of the 45 medals presented, 33 went to female students.

Chancellor and Governor Anandiben Patel presided over the ceremony, encouraging students to continue progressing in their fields. She will stay in Jhansi for 24 hours, attending review meetings with district officials and later visiting Lalitpur.

Read Also
UPITS 2025 To Showcase UP’s Economic Prowess, Launch New Schemes
article-image

The event also marked the university’s 50th foundation year. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mukesh Pandey stated that the institution has grown into a leading higher education centre in Bundelkhand with more than three lakh students across affiliated colleges. Bundelkhand University has been accredited with an A++ grade and ranked 74th for pharmacy in the NIRF rankings.

The convocation was attended by DRDO Director General Dr. Chandrika Kaushik as chief guest, with UP’s Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and Minister of State for Education Rajni Tiwari present as special guests. A total of 35 research degrees and over 35,000 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees were awarded this year, highlighting the institution’s academic expansion.

FPJ Shorts
UIDAI Urges Schools In India To Complete Children's Biometric Updates In Aadhaar, Highlights Five & Fifteen-Year Age Groups
UIDAI Urges Schools In India To Complete Children's Biometric Updates In Aadhaar, Highlights Five & Fifteen-Year Age Groups
Uttar Pradesh Climbs Top Five List For Factory Units & Employment, Transforms From Old
Uttar Pradesh Climbs Top Five List For Factory Units & Employment, Transforms From Old "BIMARU" Image To New Industrial Leader
Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As Moderate Rains Continue, IMD Predicts Wet Spell Ahead
Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As Moderate Rains Continue, IMD Predicts Wet Spell Ahead
Domestic Steel Sector Immune From 50% Tariff Impact, Confirms Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director, TV Narendran
Domestic Steel Sector Immune From 50% Tariff Impact, Confirms Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director, TV Narendran

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Flood Fury In Uttar Pradesh: Ganga And Yamuna Above Danger Marks, Villages Submerged, Schools Shut

Flood Fury In Uttar Pradesh: Ganga And Yamuna Above Danger Marks, Villages Submerged, Schools Shut

Gorakhpur Political Clash: Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad, BJP’s Jayaprakash Trade Barbs Over...

Gorakhpur Political Clash: Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad, BJP’s Jayaprakash Trade Barbs Over...

Bundelkhand University Holds 30th Convocation, Women Bag Majority Of Medals

Bundelkhand University Holds 30th Convocation, Women Bag Majority Of Medals

UP Among Top 5 States In ASI 2023-24 Report For Employment And Industrial Units

UP Among Top 5 States In ASI 2023-24 Report For Employment And Industrial Units

UP CM Yogi Directs Ministers To Lead Flood Relief And Rescue Operations In Respective Districts

UP CM Yogi Directs Ministers To Lead Flood Relief And Rescue Operations In Respective Districts