 UPITS 2025 To Showcase UP’s Economic Prowess, Launch New Schemes
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUPITS 2025 To Showcase UP’s Economic Prowess, Launch New Schemes

UPITS 2025 To Showcase UP’s Economic Prowess, Launch New Schemes

To attract global participation, Indian embassies and foreign missions have been tasked with promoting the event. Information on the Hosted Buyer Program is being circulated among major buyers, trade bodies, and chambers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
article-image

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 will highlight the Yogi Adityanath government’s achievements while unveiling new initiatives to boost investment and establish the state as a global manufacturing hub.

Alongside flagship schemes such as One District One Product (ODOP), the Defence Industrial Corridor, expressway projects including the Ganga Expressway, the digital investment portal, and outcomes of the Global Investors Summit, the government is likely to announce fresh industrial promotion policies, MSME vendor development programs, and export-boosting schemes. Support for innovation, women entrepreneurship, and startups is also likely to be rolled out.

To attract global participation, Indian embassies and foreign missions have been tasked with promoting the event. Information on the Hosted Buyer Program is being circulated among major buyers, trade bodies, and chambers. Extensive publicity is underway across UP and India, with campaigns at airports, metro stations, and bus terminals, as well as television outreach. The state’s folk art and cultural heritage will also be showcased through cultural performances.

Read Also
UttarPradesh Election: 150 companies of central armed police force to help state to conduct fair...
article-image

Union Ministers including Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Giriraj Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among those likely to attend, along with state ministers, legislators, and senior officials.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO
PM SVANidhi Yojana: 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Get Loans, Cashback & Support Till 2030
PM SVANidhi Yojana: 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Get Loans, Cashback & Support Till 2030
'Mera Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Divorce Rumours - Watch Video
'Mera Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Divorce Rumours - Watch Video
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today At wbmcc.nic.in; Check Important Dates
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today At wbmcc.nic.in; Check Important Dates

Preparations for the event are in their final stages, with committees formed for protocol, transport, accommodation, food, branding, cultural programs, and visitor mobilization. The police are making elaborate arrangements for security and traffic management.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Corrupt Parties Pushed UP Into Bimaru Category', Says UP CM Yogi

'Corrupt Parties Pushed UP Into Bimaru Category', Says UP CM Yogi

UPITS 2025 To Showcase UP’s Economic Prowess, Launch New Schemes

UPITS 2025 To Showcase UP’s Economic Prowess, Launch New Schemes

'Selection Of Daughters Of Tharu Tribe Is A Living Example Of Fair Process': CM Yogi

'Selection Of Daughters Of Tharu Tribe Is A Living Example Of Fair Process': CM Yogi

UP Govt To Run ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ Special Campaign From September 1 To 30

UP Govt To Run ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ Special Campaign From September 1 To 30

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar Transferred To Centre Amid Concerns Over...

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar Transferred To Centre Amid Concerns Over...