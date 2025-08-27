UPITS 2025 To Showcase UP’s Economic Prowess, Launch New Schemes

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 will highlight the Yogi Adityanath government’s achievements while unveiling new initiatives to boost investment and establish the state as a global manufacturing hub.

Alongside flagship schemes such as One District One Product (ODOP), the Defence Industrial Corridor, expressway projects including the Ganga Expressway, the digital investment portal, and outcomes of the Global Investors Summit, the government is likely to announce fresh industrial promotion policies, MSME vendor development programs, and export-boosting schemes. Support for innovation, women entrepreneurship, and startups is also likely to be rolled out.

To attract global participation, Indian embassies and foreign missions have been tasked with promoting the event. Information on the Hosted Buyer Program is being circulated among major buyers, trade bodies, and chambers. Extensive publicity is underway across UP and India, with campaigns at airports, metro stations, and bus terminals, as well as television outreach. The state’s folk art and cultural heritage will also be showcased through cultural performances.

Union Ministers including Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Giriraj Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among those likely to attend, along with state ministers, legislators, and senior officials.

Preparations for the event are in their final stages, with committees formed for protocol, transport, accommodation, food, branding, cultural programs, and visitor mobilization. The police are making elaborate arrangements for security and traffic management.