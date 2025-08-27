'Corrupt Parties Pushed UP Into Bimaru Category', Says UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said that Uttar Pradesh was not inherently a BIMARU state but was pushed into decline by corrupt political parties, dynasty politics, and favoritism in appointments. He was addressing an appointment letter distribution program at Lok Bhavan Auditorium, where 2,425 lady supervisors and 13 pharmacists selected through the UPSSSC’s transparent recruitment process received appointment letters.

Yogi said that from 1947 to 1960, UP was among the country’s leading states, contributing over 14% to the national GDP. “The decline began after 1960 and accelerated post-1990. By 2017, UP’s share had dropped to less than 8%,” he noted, adding that the state suffered from corruption, riots, and neglect, which forced youth to migrate and left them battling an identity crisis even outside.

Highlighting the government’s transparent recruitment drive, Yogi said opportunities are now reaching deserving youth from remote and tribal areas. “Every young person has dreams, but when they become victims of discrimination, it is a national loss. Today’s fair appointments prove that talent is everywhere—it only needs opportunity,” he said.

The CM congratulated the newly appointed lady supervisors and pharmacists, calling their role vital in ensuring nutrition and child welfare. He said Anganwadi centres will be the foundation of a Viksit Bharat 2047, stressing that “a healthy childhood leads to a prosperous future.” He urged the appointees to serve honestly and without discrimination, comparing their role to “Mother Yashoda nurturing Lord Krishna.”

Countering opposition criticism of school mergers, Yogi said that relocating dilapidated schools and improving student-teacher ratios align with the National Education Policy. “Vacant schools will host Bal Vatika and pre-primary classes, ensuring safe and modern facilities for children,” he added.

The CM underlined the government’s commitment to women empowerment, pointing out that in the past eight years, over 40,000 women have joined the police force—compared to just 10,000 between 1947 and 2017. He also cited schemes like Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which has benefited over 26 lakh daughters, mass marriage assistance for four lakh women, and support under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

Sharing data from the NFHS survey, he said women’s anaemia has fallen by 5.1% since 2017, while stunting, underweight, and wasting in children have also declined. Infant mortality has dropped to 38 and maternal mortality to 197. He credited nutrition drives and Anganwadi reforms for this progress.

Listing departmental achievements, the CM said 19,424 Anganwadi workers and 3,000 assistants were promoted this year, while 22,290 mini Anganwadis were upgraded. Around 1.9 lakh posts for workers and assistants have been approved, and Operation Kayakalp has modernized Anganwadi centres.

“Today’s appointments are not just jobs, they are responsibilities,” Yogi told the beneficiaries. “With your honesty and hard work, Uttar Pradesh will move from being labelled a BIMARU state to becoming a strong and prosperous state.”