 'Selection Of Daughters Of Tharu Tribe Is A Living Example Of Fair Process': CM Yogi
Speaking at an appointment letter distribution program, the CM noted that candidates from districts including Azamgarh, Amroha, Shamli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj have secured jobs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File image

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the fair and transparent recruitment process of the Women and Child Development Department is not only creating employment opportunities, but also raising hopes among youth in remote areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at an appointment letter distribution program, the CM noted that candidates from districts including Azamgarh, Amroha, Shamli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj have secured jobs. He highlighted the selection of two daughters from the Tharu tribe in Lakhimpur Kheri and Dudhwa National Park as proof that “talent is everywhere, it only needs opportunity.”

Yogi said the recruitment of candidates from tribal and backward districts such as Sonbhadra, Lalitpur, Jalaun, and Bijnor reflects the fairness of the process. “This step is not only offering jobs but also inspiring confidence among people of remote regions,” he added, urging beneficiaries to shoulder their responsibilities with honesty.

Sharing their experiences, beneficiaries praised the transparent process. Nandu Rana of the Tharu community, selected as a Chief Sevika, said she overcame limited resources in the forests of Dudhwa to achieve success, thanks to the fair system introduced under Yogi’s leadership. Others too expressed gratitude and pledged to work with dedication.

article-image

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, Women and Child Development Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Minister of State Pratibha Shukla, Principal Secretary Leena Johri, and senior officials of the department were present.

