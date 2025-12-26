Uttar Pradesh Completes Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls, Nearly 2.89 Crore Names Deleted

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa | X @ANI

Lucknow: The Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh has been completed, leading to the deletion of nearly 2.89 crore names from the voter list, officials said on Thursday.

Reasons Behind Voter List Reduction

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that before the SIR exercise, the state had a total of 15.44 crore registered voters. With the completion of submission and digitisation of enumeration forms under the first phase on December 26, the voter count has dropped sharply. He said the draft electoral roll and final figures would be released on December 31.

According to official sources, a large number of deletions were due to migration and verification-related issues. Around 1.26 crore voters are reported to have permanently shifted out of Uttar Pradesh. About 45.95 lakh voters were found to be deceased, while 23.32 lakh names were identified as duplicates. Nearly 84.20 lakh voters were marked as untraceable, and 9.37 lakh voters did not submit their enumeration forms.

Officials said the extension of the SIR timeline in the state resulted in the addition of around two lakh voters during the process.

Additional Voters Added During Extended Timeline

The Uttar Pradesh Election Commission had sought an extension of the SIR schedule from the Election Commission of India. The BJP had also favoured additional time for the exercise. However, the commission did not extend the deadline for a third time.

Under the first phase of SIR, December 4 was the original last date for submission of enumeration forms. The deadline was first extended by seven days to January 14 and later by another 14 days to December 26.

Before the revision began, the state had 15.44 crore voters. The Election Commission had earlier indicated that the SIR could result in a reduction of two to two and a half crore voters. Data shared by the commission till December 10 had shown that around 2.91 crore names had already been deleted.

Next Steps for Draft and Final Publication

Sharing details of these deletions earlier, CEO Navdeep Rinwa had said that 1.27 crore voters had permanently shifted out of the state, 45.95 lakh were deceased, 23.59 lakh were duplicate entries, 84.73 lakh voters were untraceable, and 9.57 lakh voters had taken enumeration forms but did not return them.

With the final figures expected soon, officials said the focus would be on assessing how voter numbers have changed across urban and rural areas.

Navdeep Rinwa said the draft publication of electoral rolls will now take place on December 31, 2025. Claims and objections will be invited from December 31, 2025 to January 30, 2026. The notice stage, disposal of claims and objections, and decisions on enumeration forms will be carried out between December 31, 2025 and February 21, 2026. The final publication of the Uttar Pradesh electoral roll is scheduled for February 28, 2026.