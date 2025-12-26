'Chinki, Chinese, Momos': Tripura Student Dies 17 Days After Brutal Assault For Objecting To Racist Slurs In Dehradun; 5 Arrested

A 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, Angel Chakma, who was stabbed after allegedly protesting casteist and racial slurs in Dehradun, died after battling for life for 17 days, police said on Friday. Following his death, the police have added murder charges to the case.

Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar in Tripura’s Unakoti district, was a student of Jigyasa University in Dehradun. The incident occurred on December 9 in the Selaqui area when Angel and his brother Michael Chakma had gone out to buy household items. According to the complaint, a group of youths allegedly passed derogatory remarks such as “Chinese,” “chinky,” and “momos” at them.

When Angel objected to the casteist comments, the situation escalated into violence. The attackers allegedly stabbed him multiple times, causing serious injuries to his abdomen, head and back. He also sustained severe spinal injuries. Angel was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he remained under treatment for over two weeks before succumbing to his injuries.

Selaqui police station in-charge PD Bhatt said that the assault took place outside a liquor shop and that the accused were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Michael Chakma told police that the attackers first hit them with iron knuckles and then stabbed his brother when he protested.

Based on Michael’s complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested five accused on December 14. They have been identified as Avinash Negi of Shankarpur in Sahaspur, Shaurya Rajput of Dhoolkot under Premnagar police station, Suraj Khawas of Naya Gaon Peliya in Patel Nagar (a permanent resident of Manipur), Sumit of Tilwadi, and Ayush Badoni of Bayankhala. All the accused are students and are currently lodged in jail.

Following Angel Chakma’s death, police have invoked sections related to murder in the case. Further investigation is underway.