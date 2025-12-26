Uttar Pradesh News: State Bags National Award For Excellence In Ayushman Bharat Payments And Grievance Redressal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, December 26: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh continues to set new benchmarks in the delivery of healthcare services. The state has once again established its strong national presence through the effective implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), a flagship initiative of the double-engine government.

National Recognition for Payments and Grievance Redressal

Uttar Pradesh has achieved significant milestones in timely claim settlements, increased expenditure on the treatment of serious illnesses, and efficient grievance redressal, reinforcing its commitment to accessible and quality healthcare.

Ayushman Bharat Claim Payments Nearly Double

SACHIS CEO Archana Verma stated that PM-JAY is the world’s largest health insurance scheme, providing cashless treatment of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year to eligible beneficiaries.

₹1,500 Crore Supplementary Budget Ensures Timely Settlements

She added, “In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the scheme is being implemented not merely as a government program but as a protective shield for the poor and vulnerable. Its impact is clearly reflected in the data. From July 2025 till date in the current financial year, approximately ₹2,200 crore has been disbursed to empanelled hospitals across the state, compared to around ₹1,300 crore during the entire financial year 2024–25. This nearly twofold increase in claim payments within a year highlights improved implementation and the growing reach of the scheme among the needy.”

She said, “To ensure uninterrupted treatment and financial stability for hospitals, the Yogi government has made an additional provision of ₹1,500 crore through a supplementary budget. Clear directions have been issued to ensure that approved claims are settled within 30 days.”

To further enhance speed and transparency, the SACHIS has strengthened its software systems and expanded its core team, significantly reducing the time required for claim verification and approval. These measures are directly benefiting both patients and healthcare providers.

Record Spending on Treatment of Serious Illnesses

The state has also recorded substantial progress in the treatment of serious and complex diseases. In 2024–25, payments amounting to ₹894.1 crore were made for specialized services such as cardiology, neurosurgery, oncology, urology, and plastic surgery.

In the ongoing financial year 2025–26, ₹1,370.2 crore has already been disbursed for these services, enabling poor and middle-class families to access advanced and high-cost treatments with ease.

Sharp Rise in Cancer Treatment Coverage

SACHIS ACEO Pooja Yadav highlighted a notable rise in oncology services. She added, “In 2025–26, payments of ₹449.62 crore have been made for cancer treatment so far, compared to ₹285.43 crore during the same period last year. This growth reflects the Chief Minister’s vision of ensuring affordable treatment for life-threatening diseases.”

Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as a national model in grievance redressal. From January 2025 to date, 41,582 complaints and requests have been received on the Ayushman online portal, of which 41,458 have already been resolved efficiently.

National Felicitation at Grievance Workshop

The remaining cases are under active consideration and will be addressed within the stipulated timeframe. In recognition of this exemplary performance, the National Health Authority, Government of India, felicitated the State Agency For Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS), Uttar Pradesh, at the National Grievance Workshop held from December 18 to 25. The workshop saw participation from 37 states and union territories, with Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, and Chandigarh receiving special recognition.