Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt’s Mega Connectivity Plan To Transform YEIDA Into North India’s Largest Multi-Modal Transport And Industrial Hub

Yogi government’s mega connectivity plan positions YEIDA and Noida International Airport as North India’s largest multi-modal transport and industrial hub | File Image

Lucknow/Noida, December 26: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is developing the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area as one of the country’s most ambitious multi-modal transport hubs.

This integrated vision aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a nationally and globally competitive destination for investment, industry, logistics and employment generation. At the core of this comprehensive plan is the Noida International Airport at Jewar, which upon completion is expected to emerge as North India’s largest aviation and logistics gateway.

Five-Mode Seamless Connectivity Strategy

The Chief Executive Officer of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, Shailendra Kumar Bhatia stated , the Yogi government’s priority is to ensure seamless connectivity through five modes, including air, road, rail, RRTS and expressways.

As part of this strategy, the eight-lane access-controlled Yamuna Expressway has been directly connected to the airport, enabling faster and more efficient travel to Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.

Expressway Links to Boost Regional Trade

Through the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, direct connectivity will be available to Haryana and Uttarakhand, while the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, via the Ballabhgarh interchange, will link the Jewar Airport with the country’s largest industrial and commercial corridor. This extensive road network is expected to significantly benefit logistics, trade and industrial movement across regions.

Dedicated Air Cargo Roads Planned

To strengthen the logistics ecosystem, the Yogi government has planned the development of North and East Dedicated Access Roads specifically for air cargo operations. These corridors will allow heavy freight vehicles to reach the airport directly without entering urban areas, ensuring smooth, safe and time-efficient cargo movement.

Expanded Road Network Across Uttar Pradesh

In addition, preparations are underway to connect the Ganga Expressway and NH-34 with YEIDA sectors and the Yamuna Expressway. This initiative will further improve connectivity across eastern, central and western Uttar Pradesh, making the region more accessible for industrial and commercial activities.

RRTS and Rail Connectivity to National Corridors

The proposed RRTS network will connect Delhi and the National Capital Region with YEIDA sectors and the Noida International Airport, marking a major step towards modern urban transportation.

Simultaneously, rail connectivity is being developed for industrial units and the airport, including direct links to the Delhi–Howrah and Delhi–Mumbai rail corridors. This enhanced rail infrastructure is expected to reduce transportation costs and provide a strong boost to exports.

Semiconductor and Electronics Investments Gain Momentum

Alongside infrastructure development, the impact of the Yogi government’s industry-friendly policies is evident in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Area and EMC Park, where large-scale investments are underway. In the electronics and semiconductor sector, the HCL–Foxconn group, through Vama Sundari Investments, is establishing a semiconductor testing facility.

Major anchor investments by Havells India, Dixon Technologies, Aditech Semiconductors and Ascent Circuits are transforming the region into a high-tech manufacturing hub with strong global linkages.

Automobile, EV and Green Energy Push

The automobile and electric mobility sector is also gaining momentum, with investments from companies such as Escorts Kubota, Minda Corporation and Ninjas Electric. These projects are generating significant employment opportunities while strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s industrial base.

Renewable energy and green manufacturing are receiving a major push in the region, with the presence of SAEL Solar, Amber Enterprises and the Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Welfare Trust.

These initiatives are positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading state in clean energy and sustainable industrial development. Projects by Pine Valley Venture and Deki Electronics are further strengthening the textile and electronic components sectors.

YEIDA Key to One Trillion Dollar Economy Goal

The government believes that strong connectivity, modern logistics infrastructure and an industry-friendly environment will create employment opportunities for lakhs of youth in the YEIDA region.

Also Watch:

Overall, this comprehensive vision under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership is expected to play a decisive role in advancing Uttar Pradesh towards the goal of becoming a one trillion dollar economy, while firmly establishing YEIDA as north India’s largest industrial, logistics and investment hub.