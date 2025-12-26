PM Modi’s Adarsh Gram Yojana Boosts Infrastructure In 12,492 SC-Dominated Villages Across Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath alongside PM Modi | PTI

Lucknow, December 26: Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is steadily intensifying its efforts to ensure that the benefits of welfare and development schemes reach every needy citizen. The guiding vision is clear: development must reach the last person, and no section of society should remain deprived of basic amenities.

Special Push for Scheduled Caste–Dominated Villages

With this objective, the state government has placed special focus on strengthening basic infrastructure in Scheduled Caste–dominated villages, reinforcing the spirit of social inclusion.

Under the Prime Minister Adarsh Gram Yojana, a total of 12,492 villages with more than 40 percent Scheduled Caste population have been identified for holistic development by 2025–26. To ensure meaningful impact, a minimum population criterion of 500 residents has been fixed for selection.

Wide Range of Civic Facilities Being Provided

In the selected gram panchayats, a wide range of development works is being undertaken to directly improve daily life and living conditions. These include drinking water and sanitation facilities, construction of toilets in schools and Anganwadi centres, installation of solar and street lights, construction of borewells, setting up of digital libraries, installation of transformers and motor sheds, development of cremation grounds, and extension of water pipelines.

Through these initiatives, the government aims to provide better living conditions, improved access to education, and a cleaner, healthier environment for rural communities.

Progress Update from Implementing Agencies

Sharing details of implementation, the Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation, Shri Shiv Prasad, said that development works have so far been approved in 2,562 villages through the implementing agency UPSIDCO. Of these, works have already been completed in 910 villages, while projects in the remaining villages are progressing at a fast pace.

Decentralised Model to Speed Up Execution

Keeping the terminal year of the scheme in view, the government has adopted a decentralised implementation model to accelerate execution. Under this system, gram panchayats have been designated as implementing agencies, simplifying procedures and strengthening local-level monitoring, transparency, and accountability.

Strengthening Social Inclusion Through Development

Through the Prime Minister Adarsh Gram Yojana, the Yogi government is not only strengthening rural infrastructure but also taking concrete and forward-looking steps to firmly integrate the Scheduled Caste community into the mainstream of development.

The scheme is being widely viewed as a significant move towards equal development, social justice, and inclusive growth in rural Uttar Pradesh. It underlines the state government’s commitment to ensuring that development is not confined to policy documents or statistics, but is translated into real and visible change on the ground for every section of society.