 Uttar Pradesh News: Under CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Emerges As One Of India’s Leading Digital And IT Hubs
Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a major IT and digital hub, with around 400 STPI-registered units and strong presence of global tech firms. Growth in Noida, Greater Noida and emerging cities is creating jobs and boosting innovation statewide.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh witnesses rapid growth in IT companies and digital infrastructure | File Photo

Lucknow, December 26: Uttar Pradesh is swiftly emerging as a prominent IT and digital hub in the country. The impact of progressive policies and a strong governance framework under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now clearly visible on the ground.

Around 400 IT Units Registered Under STPI

The state is witnessing a steady expansion of IT companies, leading to new avenues for employment, investment, and technological innovation. At present, around 400 IT companies are registered in Uttar Pradesh under the Software Technology Parks of India.

Diverse and Expanding IT Ecosystem

The state’s IT ecosystem comprises startups, mid-sized firms, and leading global companies working across domains such as software development, IT-enabled services (ITES), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

IT expert Pradeep Yadav notes that the Chief Minister’s clear vision for promoting the technology sector has significantly enhanced Uttar Pradesh’s attractiveness for IT companies.

Noida, Greater Noida Lead; New Cities Rise

Noida and Greater Noida have emerged as the state’s largest IT hubs, particularly in data centers and advanced technology-driven services. At the same time, cities like Kanpur and Varanasi are rapidly developing as new digital centers, ensuring balanced regional growth. STPI-registered units are playing a vital role in boosting IT exports, and experts project that their number will cross 500 by 2026.

Global Tech Majors Expand Presence

Global technology leaders such as Microsoft, TCS, HCL, Wipro, Infosys, Paytm, and Adobe have established a strong presence in the state. In addition, nearly 90 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are operational, offering research-led and high-end services.

Youth Gain Access to Global Careers

This expanding ecosystem is opening global-level career opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, supported by government-led skill development initiatives that provide focused technical training.

