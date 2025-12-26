PM Modi Unveils 65-Foot Atal Bihari Vajpayee Statue At Rashtra Prerna Sthal In Lucknow | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the 65-foot statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the newly inaugurated Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow | X - @narendramodi

Lucknow, December 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address, offered special praise for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. At the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, he noted that for decades, over 30 acres of land had been buried under mountains of garbage, which were completely cleared within the last three years. He congratulated CM Yogi, along with the workers, artisans, and planners, for successfully transforming the site.

Rajnath Singh Congratulates CM Yogi Adityanath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for creating the grand Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

राष्ट्र प्रेरणा स्थल हमारे देश की महान विभूतियों के जीवन, उनके आदर्शों और अमूल्य विरासत को समर्पित एक प्रेरणादायी स्मारक है। आज सुशासन दिवस पर लखनऊ में इसका लोकार्पण कर अपार गौरव और आत्मिक संतोष की अनुभूति हुई। pic.twitter.com/2N87WqxRZn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2025

Second Atal Bihari Vajpayee Statue Unveiled Under Yogi Government

Under the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh received the honour associated with Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the second time.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Yogi government has strengthened the people’s pride in their cultural and national heritage. This sense of pride was experienced for the second time in six years, as the Prime Minister once again unveiled a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the state.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की जयंती के अवसर पर उत्तर प्रदेश के लखनऊ में 'राष्ट्र प्रेरणा स्थल' का उद्घाटन करना मेरे लिए परम सौभाग्य की बात है।

https://t.co/P48AtZ8RWB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2025

Honouring Atal Ji’s Deep Bond With Lucknow

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s deep affection for Lucknow was well known, and throughout his political life, he consistently prioritised the city. Carrying forward this legacy, the Yogi government ensured that Atal Ji’s memories were honoured with dignity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

From Lok Bhawan to Rashtra Prerna Sthal

On December 25, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 25-foot bronze statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan. Exactly six years later, on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Atal Ji’s birth centenary, the Prime Minister dedicated a 65-foot bronze statue to the nation at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Leaders Invoke National and Cultural Spirit

The addresses by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reflected deep reverence for the nation, Lord Shri Ram, and revered national leaders. Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Singh began their speeches with the slogan “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resonated with public sentiment by chanting “Siyavar Ramchandra Bhagwan Ki Jai.”

Also Watch:

Read Also PM Modi Vows Continued Reforms With Greater Vigour To Boost Ease Of Living

Tributes to National Icons

All three leaders highlighted the contributions of Pandit Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and also paid tribute to Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya and Maharaja Bijli Pasi on their birth anniversaries, thereby acquainting the present generation with India’s rich and inspiring legacy.

Rashtra Prerna Sthal (At a Glance)

* Rashtra Prerna Sthal is shaped like a lotus flower

* Constructed at a cost of ₹230 crore, developed over 65 acres

* 65-foot-tall bronze statues (Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee)

* Capacity for 200,000 people

* The museum is spread over 6300 square meters

* Large amphitheatre with a capacity of 3000 people