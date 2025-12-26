PM Modi Vows Continued Reforms With Greater Vigour To Boost Ease Of Living

File Image |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government is committed to boosting ‘Ease of Living’ and the reform trajectory will continue with even more vigour in the coming times. Replying to a thread on X social media platform posted by the MyGovIndia handle, PM Modi said the government has worked towards the direction of empowering millions. "Ours is a Government committed to boosting ‘Ease of Living’ and this thread below gives examples of how we have worked in that direction.

Our reform trajectory will continue with even more vigour in the coming times,” the Prime Minister stated. The MyGovIndia handle posted that the real test of reform is whether it reduces stress for people. “2025 marked a clear shift in governance, with reforms focused on outcomes, not complexity. Simpler tax laws, faster dispute resolution, modern labour codes, and decriminalised compliance reduced friction for citizens and businesses alike. The emphasis was on trust, predictability, and long-term growth, showing how well-designed policy can quietly improve everyday life,” it wrote on the social media platform. For millions of Indians, tax relief became real.

Incomes up to Rs 12 lakh attract zero tax. Middle-class families now retain more of what they earn, giving them flexibility to spend, save and invest with greater confidence. “A new tax law for a New India. Replacing the 1961 Income-tax Act, the Income Tax Act, 2025 streamlines compliance and brings clarity, transparency, and fairness to the direct tax system, making it more taxpayer-friendly and aligned with today’s needs,” it further stated. Small businesses can now grow without fear of losing benefits.

Higher investment and turnover limits allow MSMEs to expand while retaining access to loans and tax incentives. This encourages scaling up, hiring more workers, and building stronger local enterprises, according to MyGovIndia. Twenty-nine labour laws were simplified into four clear codes covering wages, safety, social security, and relations.

Rights are clearer, compliance is easier, and women benefit from assured maternity and workplace protections, it added. With streamlined tax slabs, easier registration, automated processes, and faster refunds, the next generation of GST reforms is improving the ease of doing business “The impact is clear in record Diwali sales of Rs 6.05 trillion and the strongest Navratri shopping in over a decade,” it noted.

