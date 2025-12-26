 PM Modi Vows Continued Reforms With Greater Vigour To Boost Ease Of Living
Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed his government's commitment to enhancing 'Ease of Living' through ongoing reforms. Highlighting 2025 achievements like zero tax up to Rs 12 lakh income, new taxpayer-friendly Income Tax Act, simplified labour codes, higher MSME thresholds, and GST streamlining, he noted these reduced stress, boosted compliance, and drove record festive sales.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government is committed to boosting ‘Ease of Living’ and the reform trajectory will continue with even more vigour in the coming times. Replying to a thread on X social media platform posted by the MyGovIndia handle, PM Modi said the government has worked towards the direction of empowering millions. "Ours is a Government committed to boosting ‘Ease of Living’ and this thread below gives examples of how we have worked in that direction.

Our reform trajectory will continue with even more vigour in the coming times,” the Prime Minister stated. The MyGovIndia handle posted that the real test of reform is whether it reduces stress for people. “2025 marked a clear shift in governance, with reforms focused on outcomes, not complexity. Simpler tax laws, faster dispute resolution, modern labour codes, and decriminalised compliance reduced friction for citizens and businesses alike. The emphasis was on trust, predictability, and long-term growth, showing how well-designed policy can quietly improve everyday life,” it wrote on the social media platform. For millions of Indians, tax relief became real.

Incomes up to Rs 12 lakh attract zero tax. Middle-class families now retain more of what they earn, giving them flexibility to spend, save and invest with greater confidence. “A new tax law for a New India. Replacing the 1961 Income-tax Act, the Income Tax Act, 2025 streamlines compliance and brings clarity, transparency, and fairness to the direct tax system, making it more taxpayer-friendly and aligned with today’s needs,” it further stated. Small businesses can now grow without fear of losing benefits.

Higher investment and turnover limits allow MSMEs to expand while retaining access to loans and tax incentives. This encourages scaling up, hiring more workers, and building stronger local enterprises, according to MyGovIndia. Twenty-nine labour laws were simplified into four clear codes covering wages, safety, social security, and relations.

Rights are clearer, compliance is easier, and women benefit from assured maternity and workplace protections, it added. With streamlined tax slabs, easier registration, automated processes, and faster refunds, the next generation of GST reforms is improving the ease of doing business “The impact is clear in record Diwali sales of Rs 6.05 trillion and the strongest Navratri shopping in over a decade,” it noted.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

