 UP Budget 2026-27: ₹44,000 Crore For Smart Policing & Law & Order, ₹18,620 Crore For Women & Child Development
Uttar Pradesh’s 2026-27 Budget allocates over Rs 44,000 crore for technology-driven policing, including cyber security centres, modern cyber stations, women beat vehicles, UP-112 upgrades, new SDRF teams, forensic labs, and fire services. Women & child development gets Rs 18,620 crore (11 percent rise), with major funds for pensions, Kanya Sumangala, working women’s hostels, and nutrition.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:54 AM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday earmarked over Rs 44,000 crore to strengthen law and order through smart and technology-enabled policing and proposed Rs 18,620 crore for women and child development schemes in its 2026-27 Budget. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented a Rs 9.12 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly, marking a 12.2 per cent increase over the previous year. The Budget is seen as the last full-fledged financial statement of the Yogi Adityanath government ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

The policing outlay includes Rs 95.16 crore for establishing a Cyber Security Operations Centre, Rs 12.15 crore for augmenting cyber police stations with modern resources and vehicles, Rs 25 crore for vehicles for women beat personnel under Mission Shakti, Rs 27.51 crore for new vehicles under the UP-112 emergency response system and Rs 15 crore for operationalising three new State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, according to an official statement.

To strengthen fire services amid rising industrialisation and urbanisation, Rs 190 crore has been proposed for vehicles, equipment and operationalisation of fire stations. A corpus fund of Rs 1 crore has been created to incentivise action against narcotics trafficking. For scientific investigation, three newly constructed forensic science laboratories will be fully equipped and operationalised with a provision of Rs 100 crore.

In addition, Rs 1,374 crore has been proposed for the construction of non-residential police buildings and Rs 1,243 crore for residential buildings, along with Rs 346 crore for infrastructure in newly created districts. The government reiterated that strengthening law and order remains a priority, citing comparative data with 2016. It claimed dacoity cases have declined by 89 per cent, robbery by 85 per cent, murder by 47 per cent, rioting by 70 per cent and kidnapping for ransom by 62 per cent.

Crimes against women, including murder (48 per cent), dowry death (19 per cent), rape (67 per cent) and molestation (34 per cent), have also decreased, it said. Cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in categories such as murder, arson, rape and grievous hurt have registered a significant decline. In the women and child development sector, the Rs 18,620 crore allocation marks an 11 per cent increase over 2025-26. Rs 3,500 crore has been proposed under the Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana, with beneficiaries rising from 17.32 lakh in 2016-17 to 38.58 lakh so far in 2025-26.

According to the statement, Rs 400 crore has been allocated for the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which has benefited 26.81 lakh girls till January 2026. Construction of working women's hostels will receive Rs 100 crore, while Rs 35 crore has been earmarked under the Mukhyamantri Shramjeevi Mahila Chhatravas Yojana. The Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana has been allocated Rs 252 crore and Rs 80 crore has been proposed for buildings under the Mukhyamantri Bal Ashray Yojana. Around 1.57 crore beneficiaries are receiving supplementary nutrition in the state.

Under Mission Shakti, integration of security, health and employment services is aimed at accelerating women's self-reliance and participation. Under the Safe City project, women police beats, CCTV networks and Anti-Romeo squads have been deployed to enhance safety in public and workspaces. In 2025-26, 39,880 BC Sakhis in 58,000 gram panchayats conducted transactions worth over Rs 39,000 crore, earning about Rs 107 crore in commissions, the statement said.

Five milk producer companies have been proposed under the Mahila Samarthya Yojana, with units in Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Rae Bareli operational, while those in Prayagraj and Lucknow are in the pipeline. Around 60,000 women sugarcane farmers are being prioritised in issuance of cane slips. Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the provisions exceeding Rs 44,000 crore for law and order and modern policing.

In a post on his official and verified X handle, Krishna said the Budget would give new momentum to cyber modernisation, digital and forensic investigation, expansion of the UP-112 fleet, vehicles for women beat personnel, additional SDRF teams and strengthening of fire services. He described it as a historic step towards building a "safe and prosperous Uttar Pradesh."

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

