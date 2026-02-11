UP Budget 2026–27 Focuses On Women, Youth & Sports: CM Yogi Adityanath

ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed journalists in the Assembly Hall on Tuesday and presented a detailed overview of the Budget for the financial year 2026–27. He said, “The budget outlines a roadmap to take the state to new heights of development, with special focus on women, youth, health, education, sports, tourism, and the welfare of persons with disabilities.” He described the budget as a strong step toward realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Chief Minister said, “The state has prioritized women’s safety, self-reliance, and dignity, making notable progress under the E-Cube framework of Employment, Enterprises, and Excellence. Over the past nine years, female labor force participation in Uttar Pradesh has increased from 13 percent to 36 percent.”

To further strengthen this progress, the budget announces the Women Entrepreneur Product Marketing Scheme, which will function on the lines of the proposed C-Mart in the Union Budget. Additionally, provisions have been made for the Women Entrepreneur Credit Card Scheme, which will provide interest-free capital to women so they can start small enterprises without the burden of expensive loans, helping achieve the Lakpati Didi target. Funds have also been allocated for the construction of working women’s hostels at the district level.

In a historic announcement for youth, the budget proposes the vision of One District, One Commissionerate, One Divisional Headquarters, and One Sports College. One sports college will be established at each of the state’s 18 commissionerate headquarters. The Sports University being built in Meerut in the name of Major Dhyan Chand is expected to be completed by April–May, and academic sessions have already commenced. In view of India’s proposed bids for the 2030 Ahmedabad Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics, these sports colleges will be developed as Centers of Excellence.

Priority has also been given to the construction of open gyms, playgrounds, mini stadiums, and stadiums at the gram panchayat level, which will be advanced with the support of the central government under the Khelo India programme.

The Chief Minister said, “Uttar Pradesh has also made significant strides in tourism. Before 2017, poor law and order and weak infrastructure had affected the state’s image, but the situation has now transformed. In 2024-25, 122 crore tourists visited religious, heritage, eco, and adventure tourism destinations in the state. The budget provides for adding 1 lakh additional hotel rooms under the PPP model and developing 50,000 new homestays. The license fee of Rs 10,000 for women guides has also been waived to encourage their participation in employment.”

In the healthcare sector, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented progress over the past nine years. Earlier, the state had only 36 medical colleges. Today, there are 81 medical colleges, 2 AIIMS, and several super-specialty hospitals operational. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, more than 5.46 crore Ayushman Golden Cards have been issued, making Uttar Pradesh a leading state in the country. Preparations are underway to provide free dialysis and radiology services, including MRI, CT scan, color Doppler, and digital X-ray, in every district.

Additionally, the country’s first Quaternary Health Care Center will be established at SGPGI, Lucknow, with an initial allocation of Rs 250 crore in the first phase. This center will mark a major milestone, particularly in the field of organ transplants.

The Chief Minister stated that the budget gives special attention to strengthening the infrastructure of medical colleges across the state. He added, “Additional funds have been allocated for the construction of hostels for students studying in medical colleges, ensuring better residential facilities and a more conducive environment for medical education.”

Significant steps have also been taken to strengthen road safety and emergency health services. The government aims to ensure that critically injured patients receive timely and quality treatment, minimizing loss of life and property. Necessary provisions have been made to prevent road accidents and to ensure prompt and effective medical care in case of accidents or disasters.

The budget also places special emphasis on integrating the state’s medical and health sector with modern technology. A provision has been made for the establishment of MedTech, under which Artificial Intelligence, robotic technology, and other advanced support systems will be used to make healthcare services more effective. The objective is to extend advanced medical facilities to remote and backward areas of the state, ensuring that the benefits of modern treatment, which were earlier limited to big cities, are accessible to people in other districts as well.

Currently, two Centers of Excellence have been established in the state. One is operational at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, and the other is being run in collaboration with IIT Kanpur. The state government has allocated funds for both Centers of Excellence, and work is progressing. These centers are promoting modern medical technology, research, and innovation.

The Chief Minister also stated that the budget provides for the distribution of scooters to meritorious female students in higher education. The expansion of facilities such as smartphones and tablets has also been included.

Under the welfare of persons with disabilities, the budget provides for e-tricycles for female students, the establishment of District Disability Rehabilitation Centers, artificial limb distribution centers, and day care centers for children with disabilities aged 3 to 7 years. Training and education centers for children with disabilities will be established in nine districts: Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi, Meerut, and Agra.

The Chief Minister said, “Today’s budget is dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat and is moving rapidly toward achieving the 2047 goal. Over the past nine years, Uttar Pradesh has overcome bottlenecks and shed its BIMARU state status, moving forward as a breakthrough contributor to India’s economy. Uttar Pradesh is no longer a BIMARU state; it has emerged as a growth engine of the Indian economy.” He added that today’s budget will prove to be a milestone in making Uttar Pradesh a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2029-30.