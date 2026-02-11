Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh - Budget 2026: Yogi Govt Allocates Record ₹14,997 Cr Budget, Giving Top Priority To Medical Education And Research

The Yogi government has accorded top priority to strengthening medical education, research, and health services in the 2026-27 budget. With an allocation of ₹14,997 crore for the upliftment of medical education, this step is pivotal in elevating the state's health sector to new heights. | X @uniindianews

Lucknow: The Yogi government has accorded top priority to strengthening medical education, research, and health services in the 2026-27 budget. With an allocation of ₹14,997 crore for the upliftment of medical education, this step is pivotal in elevating the state's health sector to new heights. This will not only increase the number of medical colleges and seats but also extensively expand cutting-edge research, trauma care, and student facilities.

Currently, 81 medical colleges are operational in the state, with 45 run by the state government and 36 by the private sector. Through these, medical education and health services now cover 60 districts. Medical colleges will be established in the remaining underserved districts under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model, enabling quality medical education and health services even in remote and backward areas.

The budget proposes ₹1,023 crore for establishing and operating 14 new medical colleges, which will expand medical education and create new local employment opportunities. Additionally, ₹315 crore is provisioned for the Cancer Institute in Lucknow to further strengthen treatment and research for serious diseases like cancer.

To provide relief to patients suffering from incurable and serious diseases, the government has allocated ₹130 crore for free medical facilities. This initiative by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is proving life-saving for the poor and needy, reducing the burden of expensive treatments. The Yogi government has proposed special schemes in the budget to promote research in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors.

Through partnerships between major medical institutions and industry, high-level provisions will be made for research on vaccines, medicines, and diagnostic equipment for various diseases. For FY 2026-27, ₹500 lakh is proposed under one scheme, and ₹1,000 lakh under another incentive scheme.

Furthermore, ₹5,000 lakh is provisioned for expanding hostel facilities for students in 27 medical colleges established under central schemes (Phases 1, 2, and 3). An equal ₹5,000 lakh is allocated for constructing 300-bed hospitals affiliated with these colleges.

Giving priority to trauma care, the government has proposed ₹2,500 lakh for constructing Level-2 trauma centers in government medical colleges. Currently, Level-2 trauma centre facilities are available in 5 autonomous state medical colleges in Ayodhya, Firozabad, Hardoi, Chandauli, and Deoria. For the remaining 22 medical colleges, ₹5,000 lakh is being arranged in FY 2026-27 for Level-2 trauma centre construction.