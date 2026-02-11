 Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh - UP Budget 2026: Strong Budgetary Support For Women Empowerment
UP’s FY27 Budget allocates ₹200 crore under the Mahila Udyami Credit Card Scheme to provide interest-free capital to women SHGs. Another ₹100 crore is set aside for marketing support through women-run outlets at transport hubs and markets, boosting rural incomes and entrepreneurship.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
In the Budget 2026-27, the Yogi government has placed women empowerment at the core of development. | X &File Pic

Lucknow: In the Budget 2026-27, the Yogi government has placed women empowerment at the core of development. From accelerating the rural economy to bringing women into the mainstream of entrepreneurship, the budget outlines a focused and inclusive approach.

Under the "Uttar Pradesh Mahila Udyami Credit Card Scheme", a budgetary provision of ₹200 crore is being made. The objective of this scheme is to provide women of self-help groups with easy, interest-free and phased capital to establish small enterprises.

The government’s focus is on freeing women from loan dependency and transforming them into self-reliant entrepreneurs, so that rural household incomes see sustainable growth and the “Lakhpati Didi” goal gains new momentum.

Under this scheme, showrooms and shops will be taken on rent for a period of three years at railway stations, bus terminals, airports and major markets. These outlets will be operated entirely by women. The government will bear the rental cost for the initial three years, after which self-help groups and women entrepreneurs will take over the responsibility of operations.

