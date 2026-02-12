UP Budget 2026-27: ₹9,845 Crore Allocated For Justice Department, Fast-Track Courts Made Permanent, Major Sports Infra Push

File Image |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday proposed an outlay of about Rs 9,845 crore for the Justice Department, a 9 per cent increase over 2025-26, as Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the Budget for 2026-27 in the state Assembly. The Budget, tabled by Khanna, is being seen as the last full Budget of the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the Assembly elections due next year.

According to an official statement, Rs 1,000 crore has been proposed for construction of court complexes under a pilot project. The government said action has been taken to operationalise 111 gram nyayalayas across the state. To ensure speedy disposal of cases related to crimes against women, 81 fast-track courts constituted for the purpose have been made permanent. The government has also continued 212 temporary fast-track courts under the NI Act, along with 38 additional courts and five special courts/concurrent posts.

In the sports and youth welfare sector, the government highlighted expansion of infrastructure across the state. At present, Uttar Pradesh has 84 stadiums, 67 multipurpose sports halls, and 38 swimming pools, while modern gym equipment has been installed in 52 districts, according to the statement. An international cricket stadium is being constructed in Varanasi under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. In Meerut, construction of the Major Dhyan Chand State Sports University is underway.

Under the Khelo India scheme, comprehensive development of Sigra Stadium in Varanasi is in progress, along with construction of multipurpose sports halls in Jaunpur and Jaitpur in Rae Bareli district. Approval has also been granted for construction of an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur under the EPC mode, it added. In the labour sector, the government said against 8.41 crore workers registered on the e-Shram portal, action has been taken to provide family IDs to them.

All Atal Residential Schools have been inaugurated, providing free residential education from Classes 6-12. At present, 10,876 students are enrolled in these schools. An allocation of Rs 70 crore has been proposed for the scheme. Additionally, Rs 200 crore has been proposed for the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission Committee to further strengthen employment generation initiatives in the state, it stated.

