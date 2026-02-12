Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Soars 121% YoY To ₹6,603 Crore In Q3 FY26, Boosted By Ice Cream Business Demerger

File Image |

Mumbai: In Q3 FY26, Hindustan Unilever reported total revenue from operations at Rupees 16,235 crore, marking a 6 percent growth over Rupees 15,322 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit, including discontinued operations, jumped to Rupees 6,603 crore from Rupees 2,989 crore YoY, driven by a one-time exceptional gain from the completed demerger of its ice cream business. This sequentially improved from Rupees 2,989 crore in Q2 and Rupees 2,694 crore in Q1 FY26. The revenue momentum was supported by robust growth across home care and beauty & wellbeing segments.

• Consolidated revenue from continuing operations grew 6% to Rs. 16,235 crores

• Standalone revenue grew 4% to Rs. 15,614 crores

Sequential growth propelled by exceptional items

While core profit from continuing operations declined 30 percent YoY to Rupees 2,118 crore, overall net profit was lifted by Rupees 4,611 crore gain from the demerger of the ice cream business, recorded under discontinued operations. Total income rose marginally to Rupees 16,580 crore from Rupees 15,788 crore in Q2. However, total expenses increased to Rupees 13,078 crore, up from Rupees 12,294 crore in Q2, driven by higher raw material costs (Rupees 5,638 crore) and advertising spend ( Rupees 2,226 crore). Despite these, EPS nearly doubled sequentially to Rupees 28.12 .

Key drivers: Demerger impact and cost efficiencies

According to the financials, the reported profit was significantly influenced by the NCLT-approved demerger of the ice cream division into Kwality Wall’s (India) Ltd., which led to the exceptional gain. The Board recorded this gain per Ind AS 10, recognizing it directly in the consolidated profit and loss. This move, along with stable growth across core categories, helped offset cost pressures. EPS for Q3 stood at Rupees 28.12, compared to Rupees 12.70 in Q3 FY25 and Rupees 11.43 in Q1 FY26 .

Nine-month performance stable despite transition

For the nine months ended December 2025, HUL reported a total consolidated net profit of Rupees 12,065 crore, up from Rupees 8,196 crore YoY. Revenue from operations during 9M FY26 was Rupees 48,117 crore, compared to Rupees 46,138 crore in 9M FY25. Operational profitability was stable across segments despite restructuring expenses and new labour code liabilities of Rupees 113 crore. The company’s performance continues to be resilient amid large-scale structural shifts.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Hindustan Unilever. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.