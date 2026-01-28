 Uttar Pradesh Govt Aims To Create Crorepati Didis, Targets 100 Women Entrepreneurs Per District
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to transform Lakhpati Didis into Crorepati Didis, aiming to create at least 100 high-earning women entrepreneurs in every district. The initiative will expand training, market access and branding support to boost women-led enterprises and rural economies.

UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to scale up the Lakhpati Didi initiative to help women entrepreneurs grow into Crorepati Didis across the state | File Photo (Representational Image)

Lucknow, Jan 28: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a bold new goal to elevate women’s economic empowerment by transforming Lakhpati Didis—women earning ₹1 lakh or more annually—into Crorepati Didis, with at least 100 such women targeted in every district of the state.

Building on Lakhpati Didi success

Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi initiative, which has helped over 18 lakh women in Uttar Pradesh achieve an annual income of ₹1 lakh or more, the government plans to expand training, market linkages and branding support so that more women can grow their ventures into larger, sustainable enterprises.

Focus on skills, markets and entrepreneurship

Officials said that by focusing on self-help groups, enterprise development, skills training and access to national and international markets, women entrepreneurs will be positioned to significantly increase earnings and build larger businesses.

Boost to rural economy and women’s leadership

The underlying aim is to strengthen household incomes, boost rural economies and support women’s leadership in local industries. The effort aligns with broader state goals of inclusive growth and livelihood creation, making women central to Uttar Pradesh’s economic transformation, while inspiring future generations of women entrepreneurs to set even higher milestones.

