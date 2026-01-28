UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches ₹1,052-Crore Development Projects at Siddharthnagar Mahotsav |

Siddharthnagar: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the five-day Siddharthnagar Mahotsav and launched a major development push in the district by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 229 projects worth ₹1,052 crore. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “The government has accelerated development by treating the state’s 25 crore people as one family.”

He remarked that a negative mindset had once weakened the region, but through determination and collective effort, it has now emerged from an era of unrest into an atmosphere of celebration.

The Chief Minister lauded the Saraswati Vandana presented by teachers of the Basic Education Council, stating that when such values are instilled in children, they grow into torchbearers of a developed India. On the occasion, two women entrepreneurs who achieved success through government schemes also shared their inspiring journeys with the Chief Minister on stage.

CM Yogi said, “Development schemes in the district are being implemented based on proposals and sustained efforts of public representatives, with the government acting as a facilitator by providing funds without discrimination. Reiterating the vision of inclusive governance, he emphasized that development has progressed by considering the entire population as one family.” He thanked Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey and SP MLA Sayeda Khatoon for attending the event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Chief Minister said, “Life is meant for enthusiasm, positivity, and collective effort, not despair or division.” Development, he asserted, cannot take place by dividing society. He added, “There should be no discrimination based on caste, religion, region, or language; instead, progress must be driven by inclusiveness and sustainability.” He described such efforts as a reflection of the ideals of Ram Rajya, where development reaches every village and benefits the poor, farmers, women, and youth.

CM Yogi highlighted that welfare schemes such as free ration, toilets, housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat cards are being delivered to every eligible beneficiary without discrimination, guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.” He also spoke about the benefits of the ‘Viksit Bharat Ji Ram Ji’ initiative.

Reflecting on the transformation of Siddharthnagar, the Chief Minister said, “8–10 years ago, the presence of a medical college here was unimaginable. Today, Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College is operational, a nursing college has been established, the foundation stone for a women’s hostel has been laid, and work has begun on a 1,000-seat auditorium through CSR funds. Once classified as an aspirational district due to a lack of infrastructure, disease, and migration, Siddharthnagar has now entered a new phase of development.”

CM Yogi recalled that eastern Uttar Pradesh had long suffered due to neglect, disease, and criminal elements, with encephalitis claiming the lives of children from poor, Dalit, minority, and backward communities. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government resolved in 2017 to eliminate encephalitis entirely.

He added, “Through the dedicated efforts of the double-engine government, a disease that had plagued the region for decades was eradicated in a short span.” Today, no child dies from encephalitis, he said, adding that these children were not vote banks but valued members of the state’s family, and protecting them was the government’s foremost responsibility.

The Chief Minister also referred to the historical significance of the region, noting that relics of Lord Buddha taken from Piprahwa over a century ago were recently traced during an auction abroad following the efforts of the local MP and the state government.

He added, “A Vipassana center is now being developed in Kapilavastu, along with dormitories and other facilities.”

Emphasizing improved connectivity, CM Yogi said, “Interstate and international road networks, including four-lane highways, are being strengthened. Siddharthnagar is also being connected through upgraded highways and rail routes, while the Gorakhpur–Shamli Economic Corridor passing through Itwa, Dumariyaganj, and Bansi is poised to emerge as a new engine of growth for the district.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The very word 'Mahotsav' reflects grandeur and celebration.” He noted that human beings, the greatest creation of God, inherently possess a sense of dignity, security, and self-respect. This inner strength inspires individuals to think positively, act constructively, and move forward with initiative, which ultimately leads to positive outcomes.

Referring to the historical significance of the region, the Chief Minister said, “The district derives its name from Prince Siddhartha, whose kingdom was Kapilavastu. In his quest for knowledge and the truth of life, Prince Siddhartha renounced worldly attachments, undertook intense penance in Gaya, attained enlightenment, and delivered his first sermon at Sarnath. He spent the maximum number of Chaturmas in Shravasti, further highlighting the region’s spiritual legacy.”

Referring to the Mahotsav’s theme song “Buddham Sharanam Gacchami,” CM Yogi said, “Seeking refuge in Dharma requires wisdom and discernment.”

He explained that when power falls into destructive hands, it leads to devastation, but when guided by righteous intent, it becomes a force for positive transformation in people’s lives.

He added, “The double-engine government is working with this very spirit, emphasizing that governance is not an act of favor but a responsibility entrusted by the people.” Power, he said, must always be exercised for public welfare without discrimination, and when intentions are noble, divine grace also supports such efforts.

The Chief Minister cited the success stories of two women entrepreneurs who shared the stage with him, describing them as exemplary models of women-led entrepreneurship. He praised Siddharthnagar’s performance under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), noting that the district is home to ponds that are 2,500 to 3,000 years old and emphasizing the need for their rejuvenation.

CM Yogi suggested that prior to the main mahotsav, competitions should be organized at grassroots levels, including gram panchayats, nyaya panchayats, wards, area panchayats, tehsils, and assembly constituencies. Outstanding performers should then be given a platform at the main mahotsav and suitably rewarded. He said, “Artists, progressive farmers, sportspersons, innovative youth, laborers, women entrepreneurs, and other change-makers should all be actively connected to this initiative.”

Highlighting opportunities for farmers, the Chief Minister shared his experience from a visit to central Uttar Pradesh last May, where farmers were cultivating a third crop of maize after two earlier crops. Farmers from districts such as Auraiya, Etah, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, and Hardoi reported earning an additional income of nearly ₹1 lakh per acre from the third crop.

CM Yogi assured local farmers that they would receive the Minimum Support Price for their produce, while emphasizing that value addition through food processing could generate significantly higher returns. He encouraged farmers to submit proposals for food processing units, assuring them of government subsidies and support.

Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Minister-in-charge Anil Rajbhar, Dumariyaganj MP Jagdambika Pal, MLAs Shyamdhani Rahi and Sayyada Khatoon, MLC Dhruv Kumar Tripathi, District Panchayat Chairperson Sheetal Singh, former minister Satish Dwivedi, former MLA Raghavendra Pratap Singh, Vice Chairman of the Cow Service Commission Mahesh Shukla, BJP District President Kanhaiya Paswan, Naugarh Municipal Chairperson Govind Madhav, Sanjay Singh, former District Panchayat Chairperson Sadhana Chaudhary, Narendra Mani Tripathi, Lalji Tripathi, Ramesh Gupta, Ram Kumar Kunwar, and others.

CM Yogi expresses grief over Ajit Pawar’s demise

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. He paid tribute to the departed leader and extended heartfelt condolences to his family. The Chief Minister also expressed condolences to the families of other victims who lost their lives in the tragic accident.