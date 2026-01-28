 Ajit Pawar Death: Jaunpur Woman Pinky Mali Killed In Baramati Plane Crash, Village And Family In Deep Mourning | VIDEO
Ajit Pawar Death: Jaunpur Woman Pinky Mali Killed In Baramati Plane Crash, Village And Family In Deep Mourning | VIDEO

Pinky Mali, a young flight attendant from Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, was among those killed in the Baramati plane crash in Maharashtra. Her death has triggered an outpouring of grief from her native village to Mumbai, with locals remembering her as hardworking and ambitious.

UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
'Papa, I Am Going To Baramati With Ajit Pawar': Pinky Mali’s Father Recalls Her Final Conversation Before Crash | File Photo

Jaunpur, Jan 28: A tragic plane crash in Maharashtra’s Baramati has claimed the life of Pinky Mali, a young woman from Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, sending waves of grief from her native village to Mumbai. The accident occurred near the runway during a crash landing, killing five people on board.

Victim’s background

According to information, Pinky Mali was working as a flight attendant and lost her life on the spot in the devastating accident. She was a native of Bhainsa village under Kerakat tehsil in Jaunpur.

Her father, Shiv Kumar Mali, is a resident of the village, while her grandfather, Babu Ram, passed away last year. Pinky was married, and her family has been living in Mumbai for some time due to work commitments.

Village in mourning

As soon as the news of the crash reached Bhainsa village, an atmosphere of deep sorrow prevailed. Family members, relatives and villagers gathered at her ancestral home, with many struggling to hold back tears. Locals described Pinky as hardworking and ambitious, who had brought pride to the village by working in the aviation sector.

Also Watch:

article-image

Concerns over aviation safety

The plane crash has once again raised concerns over aviation safety. Meanwhile, prayers are being offered for the departed souls, and condolences are pouring in for the bereaved family from social and political circles alike.

