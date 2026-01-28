UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Land Mafia At Janata Darshan, Orders Immediate Action |

Gorakhpur: On Wednesday morning, CM Yogi interacted with people and listened to their problems during the Janata Darshan held at the Gorakhnath Temple. The Chief Minister himself reached out to the people present at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the temple complex and listened to everyone’s issues.

While listening to the problems of people during Janata darshan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a clear warning to officials, stating that if land mafia has encroached upon someone’s land, the land must be freed from encroachment immediately.

On a complaint related to land encroachment by strongmen during the Janata Darshan, the Chief Minister directed the administrative and police officers present nearby to take immediate action on complaints of land encroachment. He said, "The land must be freed from encroachment, and it should also be ensured that no strongman can encroach upon anyone’s land."

He added, “Strongmen, those who exploit the weak, and land mafia illegally occupying others’ property must not be spared under any circumstances and should face strict legal action.”

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring that no injustice is done to anyone and to bringing prosperity into the lives of every individual.

During this, he met around 150 people and assured them that no injustice would be allowed to anyone during his tenure. While referring all applications to the concerned officials with instructions for prompt and satisfactory resolution, the Chief Minister assured the people that the government is firmly committed to resolving every grievance of the affected.

During the Janata Darshan, some women also placed complaints related to disputes with their in-laws and family-related issues before the Chief Minister. CM Yogi, while issuing directions to officials on these complaints, said, "The problem should be resolved through dialogue with both parties. If this does not happen, action should be taken in accordance with the law".

While directing that matters related to revenue and police be resolved with complete transparency and impartiality, he said that no injustice should be done to anyone. Every victim should be helped by adopting a sensitive approach.

During the Janata Darshan, several people sought financial assistance from the Chief Minister for medical treatment. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the government would extend full support to ensure their treatment.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Gorakhnath Temple, Spends Time At Cowshed

Handing over the applications to the concerned officials, the Chief Minister instructed that treatment-related cost estimates be prepared promptly and submitted to the government. He further directed that the approved funds be transferred directly to the hospital’s account.

During the Janata Darshan, several people sought financial assistance from the Chief Minister for medical treatment. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the government would extend full support to ensure their treatment.

Handing over the applications to the concerned officials, the Chief Minister instructed that treatment-related cost estimates be prepared promptly and submitted to the government. He further directed that the approved funds be transferred directly to the hospital’s account.